Ather 450X launched at Rs 99,000: India’s quickest electric scooter cheaper than Chetak, iQube!

The new Ather 450X has been launched in India at a price of Rs 99,000 (ex Showroom Bengaluru). The scooter will be available with two performance packs namely Pro and Plus that are priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 1999 respectively. The new model that is being touted as a 'super scooter' gets multiple improvements over the Ather 450. Starting with the performance, the newly launched Ather 450X can do a sprint from a standstill to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds as against 3.9 seconds time on the Ather 450.

This is all thanks to improved power and torque outputs of 6kW and 26Nm on the Ather 450X. The top speed on the 450X remains the same as the Ather 450 at 80 kmph. The new model now gets four riding modes as against three on the 450 namely Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp. The total charging time for the battery on the Ather 450X is 5 hour 45 minutes with a regular home charger. Just like the Ather 450, this one also supports fast charging with the help of which you can charge the battery at the rate of 1.45 km per minute.

Now talking of features, just like the Ather 450, the 450X also comes with a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard but the unit on this one gets Android operating system compared to Linux on the 450. The said unit gets an inbuilt 4G sim card and offers Bluetooth connectivity so that you can pair your smartphone to see ride statistics and other data. Talking of the app-based smart features, these too have been updated on the 450X. On the new model, you get some interesting bits like voice assistant, welcome lights, call control, music control and theft/tow detection.

Ather Energy is also offering some optional upgrades with the 450X like tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a smart helmet. Ather Energy has announced that prices of the Ather 450X might come down soon in the states that have drafted EV policies with state-sponsored subsidies on electric vehicles. That said, owners in Delhi, for example, could receive an additional subsidy of Rs 14,500 and Maharashtra owners could receive Rs 5000. If you want to buy the Ather 450X with an upfront price, you can do that as well. The said figure for the 450X is Rs 1.49 lakh with the Plus and Rs 1.59 lakh with the Pro pack. Subject to Delhi EV policy clearance, these prices might come down to Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh respectively.