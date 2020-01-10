Ather 450X electric scooter teased again: Here are eight of 10 cities it will launch in this month

Ather Energy, it seems, has found firmer ground in the electric scooter market thanks to the popularity the Ather 450 has witnessed in Bengaluru and Chennai. The electric two-wheeler startup is now launching another model based on the 450 and this time, it'll be available in 10 cities across India. We learned the name of the new scooter - 450X - just this week and Ather also released a teaser naming six confirmed cities it would launch in. Now, there's yet another teaser which names eight cities - Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Coimbatore.

Pre-bookings for the Ather 450X are open but only through an invite for now. More details about availability and deliveries will be known within this month when a formal launch takes place.

The 450X, Ather says, will boast of more tech features than the 450 which is already feature-loaded. The 450X could have similar performance as the 450 which is powered by a BLDC motor that makes about 7.2 bhp and 20.5 Nm. The scooter has a claimed acceleration from 0 to 60 kph in 3.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 80 kph, with a range of 55-75 km on a single charge from the 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Expect the Ather 45X to come with navigation, ride modes, facility for over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics, reverse mode and a host of other features. With the addition of features and other upgrades, the 450X will be the flagship scooter for the Bengaluru-based manufacturer.

Express Drives recently had a word with Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder, Ather Energy, who says the scooter will be based on every single parameter as the 450 in terms of performance, intelligence and connectivity. Tarun reveals that everything from the dashboard to software and performance has been upgraded on the 450X.