For the upcoming 450S, Ather is promising performance levels equivalent to a 125cc petrol-powered scooter.

Ather Energy announced the launch of its new entry-level electric scooter– 450S, last month. With a starting price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, exclusive of state subsidy), the new 450S is targeted at customers for whom the budget of Ather 450X is an outstretch, after the recent revision of FAME II norms.

Given that it’s Rs 15,000-18,000 more affordable than the 450X, the Ather 450S is expected to miss out on a few creature comforts which are otherwise offered with its more premium sibling. This includes a smaller battery pack than the 3.7kWh unit found on the 450X.

Ather 450S: No touchscreen on offer

Ahead of its debut slated for August 3, 2023, Ather has shared an image of the instrument cluster of 450S. While the electric scooter retains a fully digital LCD dash for the instrument panel, it misses out on a touchscreen setup. The 7.0-inch display looks basic in comparison to the unit offered in 450X and also wears a slightly different look including redesigned layout.

Ather 450S intrument panel without touchscreen

Whether this display is a TFT unit or a simple LCD screen can only be confirmed at the time of its official debut. That said, Ather will continue to offer Bluetooth connectivity as a standard feature in Ather 450S.

Also Read Oben starts deliveries of Rorr e-motorcycle in Bengaluru

Ather 450S: Changes on cards

Apart from a more modest equipment, the Ather 450S will also offer slightly lower specifications. For instance, it will feature a smaller 3kWh battery pack as opposed to a 3.7kWh unit offered in the 450X. While details of the motor haven’t been revealed yet, the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturing startup is claiming to offer an identical top speed of 90 kmph with the upcoming 450S.

The 3kWh battery will reportedly offer a maximum range of 115km. Further, the smaller battery pack could result in the scooter shedding a few kilos. This could also have an impact on its ride and handling. Further, reports indicate that the Ather 450S could bring a proper set of passenger footpegs as well as simpler mirror stalks, to keep the cost in check.