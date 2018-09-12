Ather 450 smart electric scooter deliveries commence: Here’s what all additional benefits you get

Ather Energy has commenced the deliveries of its flagship electric scooter, Ather 450. The company had earlier announced the delivery date for the scooter through its official Twitter handle. On the occasion, selected customers were invited by the company at its production facility where they were handed over the keys. Ather Energy launched two electric scooters in India in June this year namely Ather 450 and Ather 340. Currently, the company has started the deliveries of the Ather 450 in Bengaluru and the scooter will reach other cities in a phased manner. Ather Energy is also offering a special subscription plan - Ather One to its customers that includes multiple benefits like roadside assistance, unlimited charging and more.

Commenting on the deliveries of Ather 450, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy said that the date marks the real launch of the company as consumers take their first scooters home and begin to ride them. He added that the company will continue to deliver more Ather 450s in batches to the rest of our pre-orders in the coming months. He also said that the Ather Energy still have a lot to learn about the final ownership and day to day usage of its vehicles and are looking forward to the next phase of its growth.

While the Ather 450 was launched in India at a price of Rs 1.24 lakh, the Ather 340 can be yours for Rs 1.09 lakh (both prices, on-road). The Ather 450 can achieve a top speed of 80 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds that makes it one of the quickest electric scooters that you can buy in India. The scooter comes with two riding modes namely Eco and Power and as the name suggests, while the former offers a range of 75 km per full charge, the latter is good for 60 km. The company has already set up its charging infrastructure Ather Grid in Bengaluru. According to Ather Energy, the maximum distance between two charging stations is 4 kms and hence, the rider need not worry about his scooter going out of charge.