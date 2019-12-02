Ather 450 waiting period to go down: New manufacturing facility to be set up in Tamil Nadu

If you have booked the Ather 450 and have been waiting for its delivery, here is one good news for you. The waiting period for the company's flagship scooter might come down soon. The reason behind this is that the company has recently signed an MoU for an electric vehicle manufacturing facility with the Government of Tamil Nadu at the Investment and Skill Development Conclave in Chennai. The company said in a press statement that this MoU will help in scaling up the production. The 4,00,000 sq ft factory will be located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and is being supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its EV Policy. Ather Energy opened pre-orders in July 2019 for Ather 450 electric scooter for the Chennai customers and pre-orders till December are already full. If you wish to buy the scooter now, the third batch is now available with deliveries expected by February or March 2020.

Now talking of the product, the Ather 450 is currently one of the best electric scooters that you can buy in India. The EV offers a top speed of 80 kmph and has a maximum range of 75 km that can be achieved in Eco mode. The scooter accelerates from 0 to 40kmph in just 3.9 seconds. As far as features are concerned, the Ather 450 gets parking assist that allows riders to reverse the scooter and escape tight parking spots. The scooter also has a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard that allows onboard navigation and gets options for alternative routes and saved locations. The cluster can be connected to the dedicated Ather mobile app that enables push navigation from the phone to the vehicle dashboard, remote monitoring of the vehicle’s health and also the charge status.

Watch our Ather 450 video review here:

The said production facility will not only cater to the EV manufacturing demand but also for Ather’s lithium-ion battery manufacturing. The company also announced that over 4,000 employees will be trained in requisite skills in the EV sector as a part of this initiative over the next 5 years. Ather is also investing in setting up fast-charging infrastructure in Bengaluru & Chennai. Currently, Chennai has ten fast charging points and the company says that many more will be added in the months to come. After having its presence in the two cities, Ather Energy is now prepping up to launch its electric scooter in Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai next year.

Commenting on the new facility, Tarun Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Ather Energy said that Ather is rapidly scaling up and the company needs to expand its production capacity to meet the growing demand. The new unit will help it meet the demand for the next few years across the country. He also added that Tamil Nadu has been a hub for automobile manufacturing, and they have been working closely with Ather in their effort to build an EV ecosystem. A manufacturing facility at Hosur was an ideal choice considering that, it is close to Ather's R&D facilities in Bengaluru and most of the existing and potential future supply base is operating in the region. He further added that the availability of a built-up option of Ather's desired scale and proximity helped in the decision making.