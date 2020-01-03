Ather 450 electric scooter to launch in these cities in 2020, Hyderabad first!

Ather Energy has released a new teaser video through which it has hinted at the launch plans for its 450 electric scooter. The company would be entering multiple Indian cities this year with Hyderabad being the first one. Currently operational in Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather Energy also aims to be present in Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the year 2020. In order to hint its next launch, Ather Energy has recently updated its profile picture on multiple social media platforms. In the new display picture, there is 'Ather' written in Tamil, which is the most popular language in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 2020 won't be easy for Ather as it will have to face tough competition, primarily from Bajaj's upcoming offering - the electric Chetak.

Ather Energy initially launched two electric scooters namely S340 and S450 and these names were changed later to 340 and 450 respectively. Later on, the 340 electric scooter was discontinued due to the fact that over 90 percent of bookings were made for the 450 electric scooter only. Ather 450 electric scooter gets power from a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a BLDC electric motor. The battery offers a maximum of 75 km range. In other news, Ather Energy is expanding its flagship experience center format, across cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, amongst other Tier-1 cities.

In order to fast track this expansion, Ather is inviting dealers to set up these experience centers across the said cities. The company said in a press statement that it will continue to grow its public charging network, Ather Grid in all metros in the months to come. Each city will receive fast charging points before the delivery of the vehicles. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.