Ather 450 electric scooter gets a new OTA update: How it makes overall experience better!

Ather 450 is arguably the best electric scooter currently on sale in India. The e-scooter has received multiple OTA updates in the past and recently, the company has released the 4.1.0 update for its Bengaluru and Chennai customers. The latest OTA update primarily targets at an improved touchscreen and navigation experience. The update brings along two new features and multiple enhancements. Speaking of the new features first, the 4.1.0 OTA update now comes with a 'Drop Pin' function with the help of which the users can navigate to a location that is not listed on Google Maps by dropping a pin on it. Another new feature is the automatic re-routing and as the name suggests, if the rider goes off the route, the said will be detected and rerouted automatically. Now, there will not be a pop up that earlier required the user to reject or accept the same.

Watch our Ather 450 video review here:

Apart from this, the latest update promises quicker loading & responsiveness for the navigation. Also, the zoom setting for the navigation screen is updated to offer a better idea of the current GPS location. Moreover, the ride statistics will now get synced faster with the new update. The application will also now sync more frequently when the vehicle has been turned off except for the case when it has been shutdown. This has been done in order to reflect the most recent state of the vehicle.

Powered by a 7.2hp BLDC motor, the Ather 450 can do a realistic top speed of 80kmph and comes with three riding modes namely Eco, City and Sport. The scooter can sprint from a standstill to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds and the maximum range offered is up to 75 km in the Eco mode. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! For more, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.