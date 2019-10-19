Ather 450 electric scooter deliveries commence in Chennai: To be launched in Hyderabad & Pune next

Ather Energy has begun the deliveries of its flagship scooter Ather 450 today in Chennai. The current week will see almost 100 scooters getting delivered to Chennai consumers, along with the new compact home charger, Ather Dot. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO handed over the keys to the first lot of owners at Ather Space, Chennai. Currently, Chennai has ten fast charging points by Ather Energy and more will be added to these in the coming months. Ather has recently signed an MoU with the Chai Kings to add charging points to their 30 outlets across Chennai. Electric vehicle owners will find the first couple of Ather Grid Points at Chai King outlets at Porur and Ekkattuthangal. With these fast public chargers, the 450 owners will have charging provision available both at home and free charging across Chennai till December 2019.

The EV owners in Chennai can find charging points across Chennai, from Bikes & Burgers in Kolathur, to Forum Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani and all the way to East Coast at Madras Square on ECR. Ather Energy opened pre-orders or the Chennai customers in early July 2019. The pre-orders till December are full and bookings for the batch 3 are now open and one can get their Ather 450 delivery by in February - March '20. Customers who wish to purchase the Ather 450 can place their orders through the company website and at Ather Space. The company also has an option of leasing Ather 450 instead of outright purchase. After Chennai, Ather is now is now gearing up to launch the scooter in Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.

Commenting on the deliveries commencement by Ather in Chennai, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said that Chennai has been very welcoming. The response for the consumers at the time of launch blew the company away and Ather Energy is looking forward to establishing ourselves in the city and servicing the strong demand for the Ather 450 in the coming months.