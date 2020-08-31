Ather 450 electric scooter gets new Referral Program: Added benefits for old & new customers

Ather introduced easy ownership models like the exchange of any petrol 2-wheeler for Ather 450, as recommended by the Ather community members and India’s first two wheeler lease program along with the referral program

Ather Energy today announced introduced a referral programme for its Ather 450 electric scooter. The referral program will benefit Ather Energy’s existing customers as well as new owners with monetary credits worth Rs 2500. The referral program is now active in Bengaluru and Chennai. As a part of the program, Ather will enable existing Ather 450 owners to share a referral code with their friends. If a purchase is made using the referral code, both the referrer and referee get monetary credits worth Rs 2500 each. Ather Energy also promises delivery of pre-ordered Ather 450s within three weeks of payment.

Ather introduced easy ownership models like the exchange of any petrol two-wheeler for Ather 450 and a two-wheeler lease programme, and now the referral program, in addition to all the fiscal incentives offered by the Central and State governments.

“A lot of the Ather 450 owners have been referring to new customers and it was time we rewarded their faith in our product and brand. Most of us look to others for product and service recommendations and these recommendations come with a high level of trust,” Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Office Ather Energy said.

“Our community of owners and the Ather Forum have been our loudest supporters and our strongest critics, allowing us to grow and improve. We have built a solid foundation since the launch of the Ather 450, and a strong relationship with our customer base, and we are hoping to strengthen our community as we enter new markets with the Ather 450X in the coming months.”

Having resumed operations in Bengaluru and Chennai after the lifting of coronavirus-led lockdown, Ather Energy is gearing up to expand to several new cities as part of its expansion plan announced during the unveiling of the Ather 450X. Already present and popular in two cities Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather will now extend footprint to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata this year.

Also read: Ather Energy India expansion plans intact: 450X electric scooter deliveries pushed to Q4 2020

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.