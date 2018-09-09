‘Make in India’ Ather 450 smart electric scooter deliveries to begin September 11

Deliveries of the Ather 450 electric scooter are set to commence on September 11 and the first set of scooters are already getting rolled out from the production line. The information has been revealed by the company through its official Twitter handle. The Ather 450 is one of the smartest and fastest electric scooters that you can buy in India that can be yours for a price of Rs 1.24 lakh (on-road). The Ather 450 is powered by a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that is paired to a BLDC motor, churning out a maximum torque output of 20.5 Nm. The Ather 450 can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds and the top speed is pegged at 80 kmph. Ather 450 offers two riding modes namely Economy and Power. As the name suggests, the former offers a range of 75 km while the latter is good for 60 km per single full charge. Besides the Ather 450, the company also launched the Ather 340 in India that is a toned down version of the 450.

During the launch of the Ather 450 and 340, the company also announced the launch of Ather One, a package that includes facilities like unlimited charging, roadside assistance, consumables, scheduled maintenance data services, labour charges and more. Customers have to pay Rs 700 a month for availing Ather One. The company has set up its charging infrastructure - Ather Grid in Bengaluru as of now. Ather Energy has announced that the maximum distance between two Ather charging stations is 4 km in order to avoid range anxiety for the rider.

The brand is also offering home solutions for the customers and will set up the charging station at your place. This will be done even before the vehicle is delivered to your place. Ather 450 and Ather 340 will be launched in a phased manner across the country and Bengaluru is the first city to get these scooters being the company's home ground. Stay tuned for more updates!