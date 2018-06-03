Ather 340 India launch date revealed: ‘Make in India’ smart electric scooter can be a game changer, here’s why

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is set to launch its first electric scooter S340 in India on 5th June. The company has started sending out invites for the launch event and according to the e-mail, it looks like Ather Energy has changed the name of the scooter from S340 to just Ather 340. The Ather 340 will be launched in a phased manner and it will first go on sale in Bengaluru. The Ather 340 has been into development for a long time and the news of its arrival has been into the air for almost two years. Some of the interesting features of Ather 340 are diagnostics alert, waterproof charger, over-the-air updates, push assist, parking assist and more. Furthermore, it is also expected to get a coloured touchscreen that will fit as its instrument cluster.

On the basis of the concept model, one can clearly see that the Ather 340 adopts the sporty styling and it will undoubtedly be one of India's most futuristic looking e-scooters till date. The new Ather 340 sources power from a 5kW brushless DC electric motor that is good for producing a maximum power output of 6.4 bhp while the peak torque figure stands at 14 Nm. The scooter will come with a fast charging system as well with the help of which the battery can be charged to 80 percent in almost one hour.

Suspension duties on the Ather 340 are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The Ather 340 gets disc brakes at both ends and these come linked to a combined braking system for added safety.

The price of the new Ather Ather 340 will be announced on the launch day and it is expected to be close to Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom). Leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has invested Rs 205 crore in Ather Energy in exchange for 26 to 30 percent stake. The scooter will lock its horns against the likes of Twenty Two Motors Flow and the Okinawa Praise. More details to be revealed on the said date, so stay tuned with us.