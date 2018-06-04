Ather 340 electric scooter launching today: India’s smart E-scooter to take on Twenty Two Motors Flow

After making us wait for almost 2 years, the Ather 340 electric scooter will be finally launched in India today. The new Ather 340 is expected to be the most expensive locally-made scooter in India. The media invite reads the name of the scooter as Ather 340 instead of S340 by which it was known earlier. The company had earlier announced that the new Ather 340 will be launched in India in a phased manner and it will go on sale in Bengaluru first. Powering the Ather 340 is a 5kW brushless DC electric motor that produces a maximum power output of 6.4 bhp along with a peak torque of 14 Nm. The scooter can hit a top speed of 72 kmph and comes with a fast charging system as well that charges the battery to 80 percent in just 50 minutes. After a full charge, the Ather 340 can cover 60 km and the battery can last for 50,000 km.

The Ather 340 gets disc brakes at both ends and these further come linked to a combined braking system for added safety. The suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The new Ather 340 is one of the smartest electric scooters to go on sale in India and it gets features like charging station location tracker, push navigation, over-the-air updates, parking assist and lot more.

Bengaluru based start-up Ather Energy has received an investment of Rs 205 crore from ace two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp in exchange of 26 to 30 percent stake. The new Ather 340 electric scooter is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom). The vehicle will lock its horns against the likes of Okinawa Praise and Twenty Two Flow. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you LIVE updates from the launch event.