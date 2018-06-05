Ather 340 electric scooter launched in India at prices starting Rs 1.1 lakh, bookings open

Bengaluru-based start-up Ather Energy has stepped into the Indian two-wheeler industry with its very first electric scooter, Ather 340 and it performance-oriented version Ather 450. First showcased in 2016, Ather 340 is now the most expensive locally made electric scooter in India. Ather Energy has said that the first batch of customers will not be charged for installation of a charging station at their homes. Bookings of the two scooters have been opened.

Both Ather 340 and Ather 450 will be covered by Ather One, which is a service package that includes unlimited charging, consumables, roadside assistance, data services, scheduled maintenance, labour charges and others. Ather One will cost the customer Rs 700 per month, which is substantially less than the price of servicing a petrol vehicle.

Speaking of charging, the company has a charging infrastructure called Ather Grid that has so far been set up in Bengaluru. The distance between two Ather charging stations in the city is 4 km, helping reduce range anxiety. The company is also offering home solutions and the brand will set up charging station at the customers' homes even before the vehicle is delivered.

Ather 450 was a surprise product launched by the new brand and it offers a lot more than the Ather 340. It has a range of 75 km per full charge and churns out 20.5 Nm torque. The new Ather 450 can achieve a top speed of 80 km/h and does 0 to 40 km/h comes in under four seconds.

Ather 340 electric scooter can do a top speed of 70 km/h and is capable of 0 to 40 km/h sprint in five seconds. The peak torque output is rated at 20 Nm. The scooter can cover a range of 60 km per single full charge.

The new Ather 340 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,750 while the more performance oriented Ather 450 is priced at Rs 1,24,750. Both prices are on-road inclusive of all taxes. Pre-orders of the two electric scooters have begun at the company's official website.