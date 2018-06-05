Ather 340, Ather 450 electric scooters India launch Highlights: Price in India, features, specifications, images

Ather Energy has launched not one, but two electric scooters in India. The company has launched the 340 along with the more performance packed 450 and both these are available for pre-orders at the company's official website starting today at 12.30 PM. While the Ather 340 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,750, you can own the Ather 450 at Rs 1,24,750 (both prices, on-road). The company is also offering an optional Ather One package under which the customer gets some special benefits like roadside assistance, unlimited charging, consumables, data services, scheduled maintenance, labour charges and more. The cost of the Ather One package is just Rs 700 per month. The final Ather 340 production model gets improved specs compared to the numbers that were doing rounds on the internet before.

The scooter can now achieve a top speed of 70 kmph and a sprint from 0 to 40 kmph takes 5 seconds. The peak torque output is now 20 Nm and the gradebaility has also been stepped up to 15 degrees. The scooter can cover a range of 60 km per single full charge. On the other hand, the faster Ather 450 offers a range of 75 km per single full charge and has a 18-degree gradeability while making 20.5 Nm of peak torque. The Ather 450 can hit a top speed of 80 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds that makes it one of quickest electric scooters on sale in India.

Suspension duties on the Ather 340 and Ather 450 are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The two electric scooters get disc brakes at both ends and these come linked to a combined braking system for added safety. The new Ather scooters lock horns against the likes of Okinawa Praise and Twenty Two Motors Flow.