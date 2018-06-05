Ather 340, Ather 450 electric scooters India launch Highlights: Price in India, features, specifications, images

Ather Energy has launched not one, but two electric scooters in India. The company has launched the 340 along with the more performance packed 450 and both these are available for pre-orders at the company's official website starting today at 12.30 PM. While the Ather 340 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,750, you can own the Ather 450 at Rs 1,24,750 (both prices, on-road). The company is also offering an optional Ather One package under which the customer gets some special benefits like roadside assistance, unlimited charging, consumables, data services, scheduled maintenance, labour charges and more. The cost of the Ather One package is just Rs 700 per month. The final Ather 340 production model gets improved specs compared to the numbers that were doing rounds on the internet before.
The scooter can now achieve a top speed of 70 kmph and a sprint from 0 to 40 kmph takes 5 seconds. The peak torque output is now 20 Nm and the gradebaility has also been stepped up to 15 degrees. The scooter can cover a range of 60 km per single full charge. On the other hand, the faster Ather 450 offers a range of 75 km per single full charge and has a 18-degree gradeability while making 20.5 Nm of peak torque. The Ather 450 can hit a top speed of 80 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds that makes it one of quickest electric scooters on sale in India.
Also Read: Ather 340 electric scooter launched in India at prices starting Rs 1.1 lakh, bookings open
Suspension duties on the Ather 340 and Ather 450 are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The two electric scooters get disc brakes at both ends and these come linked to a combined braking system for added safety. The new Ather scooters lock horns against the likes of Okinawa Praise and Twenty Two Motors Flow.
Highlights
Ather 340, Ather 450 Electric Scooters Images
The two electric scooters Ather 340 and 450 look almost identical to one another. The only visual difference being, the 450 gets subtle green highlights while the 340 do not get any. Check out how the two scooters look in this image that we have sourced straight from the launch event that is taking place in Bengaluru.
Ather 340, 450 Price in India announced
The new Ather 340 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,750 while the more performance oriented Ather 450 can be yours for a price of Rs 1,24,750. Both prices are on-road inclusive of all the taxes. For the first lot, there is no fee charged for installing the charging station at the customer's place. Pre-orders of the two electric scooters will start at 12.30 PM today at the company's official website for India.
Ather Energy 450, surprise product announced with even better numbers
Ather Energy has also announced the 450 that offers much more than the 340 electric scooter. The vehicle offers a range of 75 km per single full charge, has a 18 degree gradeability and gets 20.5 Nm torque. The new Ather 450 can hit a top speed of 80 kmph and acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph comes in just 3.9 seconds, making it of the quickest electric scooters on sale in India.
Ather 340 launch a few minutes away - Watch LIVE stream
The Ather 340 is set to be launched in India in just a few minutes from now. The company has also released a LIVE stream for the event and in case you are interested in watching it, here is the link.
Ather 340 Price Expectation in India
The new Ather 340 is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 90,000 and this number can even reach Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the new Ather 340 will be the most expensive scooter to be locally made in India. The price is indeed on a higher side but the features on offer can be seen as a compensation for the same.
Ather 340 teaser video
As the launch is still going to get underway, you can enjoy the scooter's teaser video in the meantime. Looking at the video, one can easily figure out that the design of the Ather 340 will be on a sportier side that will act like a cherry on top.
Ather 340 performance numbers
The upcoming Ather 340 gets power from a 5kW brushless DC electric motor that makes out a maximum power output of 6.4 bhp along with a peak torque of 14 Nm. The 'Made in India' smart electric scooter also receives a fast charging system with the help of which the battery can be charged to 80 percent in just one hour's time. The range offered by the scooter is 60 km per single full charge.
Ather 340 smart electric scooter India launch today
Ather Energy is all set to launch its first ever product Ather 340 electric scooter in India in just a couple of hours. The scooter has made us wait for almost two years and will be one of the most feature-loaded scooters in its category. The launch event will kick start around 11 AM. Stay tuned with us!
That's all folks from today's LIVE blog. Thank you for joining us. Stay tuned for more such content and updates from the automotive world. Ride safe!
As the Ather 340 and Ather 450 have been launched in India finally, you can read more about the two in our detailed launch report right here. For those who have just joined in, while the Ather 340 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,750, the more punchy Ather 450 can be yours for a price of Rs 1,24,750. Both prices are on-road, Bengaluru.
The two electric scooters Ather 340 and 450 look almost identical to one another. The only visual difference being, the 450 gets subtle green highlights while the 340 do not get any. Check out how the two scooters look in this image that we have sourced straight from the launch event that is taking place in Bengaluru.
Ather Energy has already started the production of its two electric scooters at the company's production facility in Bengaluru. The production started two months back and the commercial production will start next month. Ather Energy has announced that it will start the deliveries of its two electric scooters starting August this year. The scooters will be launched in a phased manner across the country and these will first go on sale in Bengaluru.
The new Ather 340 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,750 while the more performance oriented Ather 450 can be yours for a price of Rs 1,24,750. Both prices are on-road inclusive of all the taxes. For the first lot, there is no fee charged for installing the charging station at the customer's place. Pre-orders of the two electric scooters will start at 12.30 PM today at the company's official website for India.
Ather One is an all-in-one package that includes unlimited charging, consumables, roadside assistance, data services, scheduled maintenance and labour charges and more. The cost of Ather One is just Rs 700 per month. The price is indeed impressive as it is quite less than what you pay for servicing your petrol vehicle.
In order to keep the entire vehicle updated, Ather Energy will send updates in an interval of few months. This will make sure that all the components of the scooter stay updated.
Ather Grid is the company's charging infrastructure that has been set up in Bengaluru as of now. The maximum distance between two Ather charging stations is kept 4 km so that the rider has no range anxiety. The company is also offering home solutions and the brand will set up charging station at your place even before the vehicle gets delivered at your place.
In case you wish to watch the LIVE stream of the Ather 340, here is the link for the YouTube LIVE streaming video.
Ather Energy will start the pre-orders for the 340 and 450 electric scooters on its official website for India starting 12.30 PM today. Both scooters look almost identical. Price announcement to take place very soon, so stay tuned!
Ather Energy has also announced the 450 that offers much more than the 340 electric scooter. The vehicle offers a range of 75 km per single full charge, has a 18 degree gradeability and gets 20.5 Nm torque. The new Ather 450 can hit a top speed of 80 kmph and acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph comes in just 3.9 seconds, making it of the quickest electric scooters on sale in India.
Ather Energy announces the new specs for the 340 electric scooter. The Ather 340 can now achieve a top speed of 70 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 5 seconds. The peak torque output is now rated at 20 Nm and gradebaility has also been stepped up to 15 degrees. The scooter can cover a range of 60 km per single full charge.
Ather Energy aims to launch multiple products in the future and that is where the company's main focus will be. So, one can expect more sporty electric scooters and bikes from Ather Energy in the years to come.
Ather Energy has joined hands with over 100 vendors and suppliers from across the world. The company was busy setting up its production line and product development for the last two years.
Ather Energy has started the pre-orders for the 340 electric scooter starting today. The booking amount and other details will be revealed very soon, so stay tuned with us!