  1. Auto
  2. Bike News
  3. Ather 340, Ather 450 electric scooters India launch Highlights: Price in India, features, specifications, images

Ather 340, Ather 450 electric scooters India launch Highlights: Price in India, features, specifications, images

The new Ather 340 and Ather 450 have just been launched in India and these pack in multiple interesting features that were unseen on an electric scooter before. Here are the launch highlights straight from the launch event that took place in Bengaluru.

By: | Updated: June 5, 2018 12:58:31 pm

Ather Energy has launched not one, but two electric scooters in India. The company has launched the 340 along with the more performance packed 450 and both these are available for pre-orders at the company's official website starting today at 12.30 PM. While the Ather 340 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,750, you can own the Ather 450 at Rs 1,24,750 (both prices, on-road). The company is also offering an optional Ather One package under which the customer gets some special benefits like roadside assistance, unlimited charging, consumables, data services, scheduled maintenance, labour charges and more. The cost of the Ather One package is just Rs 700 per month. The final Ather 340 production model gets improved specs compared to the numbers that were doing rounds on the internet before.

The scooter can now achieve a top speed of 70 kmph and a sprint from 0 to 40 kmph takes 5 seconds. The peak torque output is now 20 Nm and the gradebaility has also been stepped up to 15 degrees. The scooter can cover a range of 60 km per single full charge. On the other hand, the faster Ather 450 offers a range of 75 km per single full charge and has a 18-degree gradeability while making 20.5 Nm of peak torque. The Ather 450 can hit a top speed of 80 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds that makes it one of quickest electric scooters on sale in India.

Also Read: Ather 340 electric scooter launched in India at prices starting Rs 1.1 lakh, bookings open

Suspension duties on the Ather 340 and Ather 450 are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The two electric scooters get disc brakes at both ends and these come linked to a combined braking system for added safety. The new Ather scooters lock horns against the likes of Okinawa Praise and Twenty Two Motors Flow.

Live Blog

Here are the highlights straight from the Ather 340, Ather 450 India launch event in Bengaluru:

Highlights

12:58 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Thank You for Joining In!

That's all folks from today's LIVE blog. Thank you for joining us. Stay tuned for more such content and updates from the automotive world. Ride safe!

12:51 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather 340, Ather 450 Launch Details

As the Ather 340 and Ather 450 have been launched in India finally, you can read more about the two in our detailed launch report right here. For those who have just joined in, while the Ather 340 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,750, the more punchy Ather 450 can be yours for a price of Rs 1,24,750. Both prices are on-road, Bengaluru. 

12:26 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather 340, Ather 450 Electric Scooters Images

The two electric scooters Ather 340 and 450 look almost identical to one another. The only visual difference being, the 450 gets subtle green highlights while the 340 do not get any. Check out how the two scooters look in this image that we have sourced straight from the launch event that is taking place in Bengaluru.

12:18 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather 340, 450 electric scooters Deliveries and Production Details

Ather Energy has already started the production of its two electric scooters at the company's production facility in Bengaluru. The production started two months back and the commercial production will start next month. Ather Energy has announced that it will start the deliveries of its two electric scooters starting August this year. The scooters will be launched in a phased manner across the country and these will first go on sale in Bengaluru.

12:11 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather 340, 450 Price in India announced

The new Ather 340 has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,750 while the more performance oriented Ather 450 can be yours for a price of Rs 1,24,750. Both prices are on-road inclusive of all the taxes. For the first lot, there is no fee charged for installing the charging station at the customer's place. Pre-orders of the two electric scooters will start at 12.30 PM today at the company's official website for India.

12:08 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
What is Ather One?

Ather One is an all-in-one package that includes unlimited charging, consumables, roadside assistance, data services, scheduled maintenance and labour charges and more. The cost of Ather One is just Rs 700 per month. The price is indeed impressive as it is quite less than what you pay for servicing your petrol vehicle.

12:03 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather 340, 450 electric scooters come with OTA updates

In order to keep the entire vehicle updated, Ather Energy will send updates in an interval of few months. This will make sure that all the components of the scooter stay updated.

12:01 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather Grid charging infrastructure benefits and home solutions

Ather Grid is the company's charging infrastructure that has been set up in Bengaluru as of now. The maximum distance between two Ather charging stations is kept 4 km so that the rider has no range anxiety. The company is also offering home solutions and the brand will set up charging station at your place even before the vehicle gets delivered at your place. 

11:57 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather 340 LIVE stream

In case you wish to watch the LIVE stream of the Ather 340, here is the link for the YouTube LIVE streaming video.

11:54 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather 340 and 450 electric scooters bookings details

Ather Energy will start the pre-orders for the 340 and 450 electric scooters on its official website for India starting 12.30 PM today. Both scooters look almost identical. Price announcement to take place very soon, so stay tuned!

11:52 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather Energy 450, surprise product announced with even better numbers

Ather Energy has also announced the 450 that offers much more than the 340 electric scooter. The vehicle offers a range of 75 km per single full charge, has a 18 degree gradeability and gets 20.5 Nm torque. The new Ather 450 can hit a top speed of 80 kmph and acceleration from  0 to 40 kmph comes in just 3.9 seconds, making it of the quickest electric scooters on sale in India.

11:47 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Final Ather 340 gets improved specs

Ather Energy announces the new specs for the 340 electric scooter. The Ather 340 can now achieve a top speed of 70 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 5 seconds. The peak torque output is now rated at 20 Nm and gradebaility has also been stepped up to 15 degrees. The scooter can cover a range of 60 km per single full charge.

11:43 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather Energy product strategy

Ather Energy aims to launch multiple products in the future and that is where the company's main focus will be. So, one can expect more sporty electric scooters and bikes from Ather Energy in the years to come.

11:40 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather 340 India launch proceedings begin

Ather Energy has joined hands with over 100 vendors and suppliers from across the world. The company was busy setting up its production line and product development for the last two years. 

11:38 (IST) 05 Jun 2018
Ather 340 Pre-orders open

Ather Energy has started the pre-orders for the 340 electric scooter starting today. The booking amount and other details will be revealed very soon, so stay tuned with us!

LOAD MORE
Thank you for joining the LIVE blog of Ather 340 and Ather 450 electric scooter in India. The two eco-friendly scooters take on the likes of the Okinawa Praise and Twenty Motors Flow in the segment. However, the two have been priced significantly higher than their rivals. Pre-orders for the Ather 340 and Ather 450 have begun at the company's official website starting 12.30 PM today.

RELATED VIDEOS