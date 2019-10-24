Aston Martin, Brough Superior collaborate for a limited edition motorcycle, to unveil at EICMA in November

Aston Martin is going to build a motorcycle! Let that sink in for a bit. Imagine seeing Aston Martin wings on a motorcycle. Now, let this sink in for a bit. The British luxury car manufacturer has collaborated with Brough Superior for a limited edition motorcycle set to unveil at EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy on 5th November. The first inevitable question that pops in our heads is will we see the new James Bond ride it eventually. Just saying.

Brough Superior is a premium motorcycle brand with much heritage like Aston Martin created by George Brough in 1919 and resurrected by enthusiasts long after his death. With both brands known for mastery in craftsmanship, the limited-run motorcycle should in all possibility be a special one.

The first new motorcycle is the combined vision of Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman and Brough Superior CEO Thierry Henriette, who are both motorcycle enthusiasts.

Reichman said: “This is a fascinating and very popular project for myself and my team. The opportunity to collaborate with Brough Superior has given us the chance to bring our own unique views on how beauty and engineering can combine to create a highly emotive piece of vehicle design. We’re excited about the end result and can’t wait to see the reaction the motorcycle receives when it is revealed next year.”

Henriette commented: “Aston Martin and Brough Superior are two luxury automotive manufacturers sharing the same passion for exclusive design and performance, the idea of developing a motorcycle in a frame of a close partnership came naturally.”

Full details on the strictly limited edition motorcycle will be revealed in Milan on 5 November. Brough Superior’s stand at EICMA is located in Hall 24, Stand C68.