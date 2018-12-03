Asian Road Racing Championship concludes: Idemitsu Honda Racing India’s debut at ARRC ends on a high note

With the last rider crossing the finish line at Chang International Circuit on Sunday, the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2018 season came to a close. Good news is that the team - Idemitsu Honda Racing India - made good progress in their very first attempt at ARRC. Honda Racing India team comprised of three riders, including Anish Shetty and Rajiv Sethu. The two competed in the 250cc category, while the third rider Taiga Hada from Japan raced in the 600cc category.

Continuing his spree from yesterday’s race, Rajiv Sethu concluded the season adding 7 points, Anish Shetty rose earned 2 points, and Taiga Hada had a great end to the season with 78 points.

Andy Muhammad Fadly from Kawasaki Racing Indonesia finishes first, followed by Rheza Danica Ahrens from Astra Honda Racing team Indonesia, and finally Anupab Sarmoon from Yamaha Thailand Racing team.

Indian duo of Rajiv and Anish started 19th and 25th on the grid. While Rajiv finished at 15th position, Anish finished 20th. In the 600cc class, Taiga finished 12th.

“It’s a proud moment for us and a great push to Indian motorsport. Not only are our boys getting an opportunity to battle with Asia’s best professional riders and notching up points. In his rookie season, Anish won points in Australia, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President – Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, sharing his overview on Honda’s solo Indian team’s debut season at ARRC.

“In Rajiv’s case, the improvement is remarkable. Compared to his 46th position in the overall AP 250 championship last year, he has jumped 19 spots and won 7 points for the first time in 2018. In SS600 class too, Hada has amassed 79 points for the India team. The 2018 season closes today, but the action continues. As a company driven on realizing the Power of Dreams, our next big dream is to create an iconic Indian rider at the world stage. Working on this dream, we will start the testing for the 2019 season in next 2 days. Expect the unexpected from Honda as we push our commitment to winning laurels for India in 2019.”