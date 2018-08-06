ARRC 2018: Honda Racing India’s Taiga Hada clinches 2 podium finishes: First double podium for Honda this season

Honda’s Indian team IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team concluded the Round 4 of Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The team managed to clinch double podium finish at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai. Taiga Hada, the 20-year-old rider of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India in SuperSport 600 class earned his second podium of the season. Starting from 6th, Taiga climbed the ranks fast and finished 3rd with the second fastest lap time of the race (1.41:330 minute). After the first podium that IDEMITSU Honda Racing India earned in the Race one, the second race of Asia Production 250 (AP250) saw Rajiv Sethu finishing the race at 16th place. On the other hand, for Anish Shetty, the injury took a toll, preventing him from pushing hard and finishing 19th.

Commenting on Indian team’s performance in Round 4 of Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2018 in Chennai, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that Racing is the heart of Honda. IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team is realizing the dreams of young riders from India and taking the sport to the global level. This is just the start, and our solo Indian race team at Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) is learning fast. Every member has delivered this weekend and we’re thrilled that the Indian team won the first double podium in ARRC this season. The said weekend is a testimony to Honda India’s commitment to developing an iconic Indian rider for international Championship.

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Rajiv Sethu who finished 16th said that Chennai is his home ground so winning the first point here made it all the more special. While he scored in Race 1 with first ever points, the mechanical issue with the bike from the start, plagued him till the end of the Race 2. He added that after recovery, he wants to continue earning points in the next round in Indonesia in October.

On the other hand, the rookie rider in Asia Road Racing Championship, Anish Shetty said that the Race 1 was a tough day and he couldn’t complete the race after the high-side. Unfortunately, a bad start in Race 2 couldn’t be recovered. Furthermore, he said that the next weekend will be about extending his lead further in the Pro-stock category of the National championship before he competes in the next round of ARRC.