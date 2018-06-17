Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Harley-Davidson used in ‘Terminator 2’ auctioned for Rs 3.2 crore

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator 2 that was first released in 1991 is still remembered for being one of the most technologically advanced films. The use of new generation computer graphics, combining live action with virtual reality and over an above the scene in which Arnold beating up bar patrons to secure a motorcycle - the Harley Davidson Fat Boy - the motorcycle that went up on auction earlier this month and fetched a massive $480,000 (almost 3.28 crore) despite requiring some work to make it a road legal motorcycle.

The auction of this Harley-Davidson motorcycle used by Arnold was handled by Profiles In History as part of its “Icons & Legends of Hollywood” auction that concluded on 8th June 2018. The auction house says that the "Arnold's black Harley-Davidson Fay Boy has left an indelible mark in the minds of the movie fans worldwide due to the Terminator's daring rescue of the young John Connor from the clutches of the seemingly T-1000." The estimated sale price of $200,000-$300,000.

Apart from the movie, this motorcycle also played an integral role in the marketing of the movie globally and was used in the Terminator 2 movie poster and many other promotional works. The odometer reading during the auction was 392 miles and the bike was acquired from Carolco Pictures that produced the film. Profile in History, also had confirmed before the auction that the motorcycle has some minor dents and scratches to the front and rear fenders and the saddle bag has three tears in the black vinyl side. To make it running on city roads again the buyer will also have to put on the side mirrors and the engine was not tested by the company.

In the movie, T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) had to pick a vehicle outside a bad and scans various Harleys, a Yamaha and even a Plymouth sedan. It ends up on a 1991 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy that was launched in 1990. T-800 convinces the owner of the motorcycle to hand him the keys with his riding jacket, but that’s not the last we saw of the bike.

Harley Davidson Fat Boy was the part of one of the greatest chase scenes in Hollywood chasing the Honda XR dirtbike. The chase through the L.A. River is considered an iconic scene and many other films and TV shows have paid tribute to the scene which has also seen many parodies. Terminator 2 was a huge hit at the box office grossing over half a billion dollars and its success spawned numerous sequels to the Terminator movie franchise. The 'punk' jacket used by Arnold on the motorcycle was also auctioned for $24,000.