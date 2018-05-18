Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Harley-Davidson from iconic chase scene in Terminator movie up for auction!

'I'll be back', three simple sounding words that went down the history books because they were said by Arnold Scherwarzenegger a.k.a 'The Terminator'. And the 1991 Terminator 2: Judgement Day was a smashing box office success - placing itself in the classic movie history earning over $500 million. The most iconic scene in the film was when Arnold rode a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy chased by a giant truck driven by T1000, a weird liquid solid shape-shifting metal robot of some kind. The Terminator, while on the bike, was to protect the very important kid called John Connor and used a pump action shotgun with one hand.

That famous Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is now ready to go up for an auction at the upcoming “Icons Legends of Hollywood Auction” held by auction house Profiles in History. And considering the popularity the bike, the scene, the Terminator, the man himself has enjoyed over the years, the Fat Boy is expected to fetch a sizeable amount.

No details about the Fat Boy's mechanical condition have been let out, however, the motorcycle appears to be a good condition cosmetically and experts suggest, the iconic Harley is likely to fetch anything between $200,000-300,000 (approximately Rs 1.36 crore to Rs 2.04 crore).

We'll know in some days how much does the Terminator's Harley-Davidson Fat Boy fetches in the auction, but by then here's a short clip from the film to jarr your memory of the epic coolness that we're all a fan of.

If you'd like to have a Terminator experience for yourself and if you have about Rs 21 lakh to spare, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is on sale in India, well, the new version but a Fat Boy nonetheless. It is powered by a 1,745cc V-Twin engine that makes 144 Nm of torque, which should be enough to bring the Terminator appeal if you throw in a leather jacket. Just don't ride it inside a storm drain or try to shoot while you ride and you'll be fine.