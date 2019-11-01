Aprilia Tuono 660 spied for the first time: Likely to debut at 2019 EICMA alongside RS 660

Aprilia has been teasing its middleweight supersport RS 660 that is set to make debut at the 2019 EICMA next week. Now, the good news is that the company might be bringing not just one but two middleweights at the annual event. The second bike in question is the Aprilia Tuono 660 that has been snapped somewhere in Italy very recently, image courtesy GPOne.com and the best part is that the bike is not wearing any camouflage, giving a clear idea of how it will look like. As the motorcycle looks production-ready, it is quite likely that it will be unveiled alongside the RS 660 at EICMA this year.

As seen in the images, the Aprilia Tuono 660 gets the same typical styling as the Tuono. The headlamp and the windscreen on the 660 look quite similar to its bigger Tuono sibling. The tail section looks sharp that ends up in a minimalistic manner adding a supersport touch. The bike gets inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

Engine details of the Aprilia Tuono 660 are unknown as of now. However, expect the engine to produce lesser power compared to the RS 660. The Tuono 660 is expected to draw power from the same engine powering the RS 660 supersport. Also, expect the Aprilia Tuono 660 to come with an advanced electronics package in order to keep up with the competition. That said, you can expect multiple riding modes and traction control on the bike.

Now the big question - will the Aprilia Tuono 660 make its way to India? Well, quite certainly as there is a decent market for such kind of bikes in the country. As far as pricing is concerned, Piaggio India will definitely eye for a competitive price tag in order to give a tough fight to the rivals in the segment. More details on the Aprilia Tuono 660 expected to be out next week so keep watching this space for all the action.

Image Source: GPOne.com