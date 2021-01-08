Aprilia unveils 100 hp Tuono 660, to launch in India in 2021

Unlike Aprilia RS 660, the Aprilia Tuono 660 has more upright ergonomics with comparatively higher handlebars and the chassis measurements also differ between the two.

About a month ago, we heard some great news from Piaggio India as Diego Graffi, CEO and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, confirmed during a press meet that the Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 would be making their way to India in 2021. After the RS 660, Aprilia has now taken the wraps off the Tuono 660 as well as it gets closer to a launch in international markets, including India. Pre-launch bookings for the Tuono 660 had been opened in European markets last October.

The new Aprilia Tuono 660 is a naked motorcycle version of the sport-class RS 660 with which it also shares the powertrain. It gets a triple LED headlamp with DRLs, a stepped seat, and an underbelly exhaust. It weighs in at 183 kg (kerb) and will come in three colour options – Concept Black, Iridium Grey, and Acid Gold.

It is powered by the same 660cc parallel twin engine that makes 100 hp and 67 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission and it gets a slipper clutch as well. The final drive, however, is shorter than that of the Aprilia RS 660. It’ll come with five Riding Modes (three for the road and two for the track).

The Tuono 660 will come with a comprehensive electronics package that would include ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control, ABS, anti-wheelie control, cruise control, and selectable engine maps.

Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 would compete with the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Honda CBR650R, but considering they might carry a price tag of about Rs 12-13 lakh (ex-showroom), they would also rival more powerful bikes like Triumph 765 RS or the Kawasaki ZX-10R.

