Aprilia Tuono 1100, RSV4 1100 BS6 India launch, delivery timeline revealed

Aprilia has some aggressive plans for the year 2021 and the brand will start with the launch of the new Aprilia SXR125, followed by other big bikes.

Aprilia India has been bullish on its scooters launching iteration after iteration in quick succession. The same thought may not be a part of their big bike launch though. We have been salivating about the prospect of owning a Tuono 660 or the RS 600. While the bookings are already on for Rs 2 lakh, the delivery timeline was hitherto unknown. Aprilia dealers too have been open about the pricing of the bikes and both cost nearly Rs 17 lakh, on-road. A quick chat with Diego Graffi, chairman and MD, Piaggio India, suggests that the deliveries will be possible in the later part of the year. Due to the pandemic, there are chances that the delivery could be affected by a couple of months. Not only this, Diego also said that Aprilia big bikes like RSV4 1100, Tuono 1100 in Euro 5 (BS6) configuration, will soon be available for the Aprilia fans through the Motoplex showrooms. The bookings for these bikes are already open and our prospective customers can visit our Motoplexes to own this new range of bikes from the house of Aprilia, he added.

With such a craze for middleweight as well as superbikes in India, we were curious to know when will Aprilia start their CKD assembly or rather manufacturing the big bikes here. Diego said

We are closely observing the trends in the India motorcycle market, based on which we are working on our new range of products, which will be manufactured in India and will complement our CBU Aprilia range in the near future. We will keep you posted with all the future developments on this aspect. We have always explored various platforms to deliver the new Aprilia experience to our Indian customers and will keep exploring new segment creators. SR and SXR have already set new trends in the Indian market, and have been winning hearts of all our fans. We assure you that we are working towards new products and will introduce our offerings depending upon the response of the Indian market

We also clarified with Diego to check and see on the Indian perception that Aprilia as well as Vespa big bikes are not only expensive to buy but also cost a lot to maintain. Diego dismissed this by saying

We are a premium and iconic two-wheeler brand, and we always keep innovating various product and brand opportunities for our discerning customers. We are also working towards offering very exciting retail finance offers which help our customers to own the premium experience through low E.M.I options. We also provide 5-year warranty on our products, 2-year complimentary roadside assistance and the option of Annual Maintenance Contract at attractive rates for our customers.

Diego though didn’t provide much details on the company’s India electric plans. He signed off by saying

We have already expressed our intentions to create differentiated offerings in electric two-wheeler. We are working on the right electric configuration suitable for the Indian market and will launch our product at an appropriate time

