Aprilia SXR160 video review: Price, specs, features

How is the scooter to ride as well as how does it perform with a pillion? All the more, how is the handling and is the ride quality still as stiff from the SR160? These and some more questions have been answered in this review.

By:December 29, 2020 10:53 AM
Aprilia two-wheelers in India are known to be expensive and the SXR160, its newest foray, doesn’t stray. The Aprilia SXR160 is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom and is now available for booking both online as well as at showrooms. Dealers are saying that customers will get delivery in the New Year. This is India’s second maxi-scooter in production, with the first being the Kinetic Blaze. The Blaze boasted the same capacity as the Aprilia but had much comfier dimensions. Aprilia designers though should be lauded for making the SXR160 so achingly desirable to look at. Customers will definitely appreciate the design language. There are also features that aren’t available in any other Aprilia or Vespa scooter in the Indian market. What are these features and should you buy the scooter or not has been explained in this video review.

The SXR160 has got new paint schemes and at the same time, there is a full-LED headlight set up. This headlamp is said to be the brightest in its class. There are telescopic front forks with a 230mm disc brake and single-channel ABS. You will also find a fully-digital instrument console with white backlight. This unit gives the temperature, twin tripmeter, speed, revs, service due readouts. It complements the scooter’s sporty character well.

Aprilia uses a retuned 160cc engine in the SXR. This engine makes 11hp of power and 11Nm. The claimed mileage hovers around 40kmpl. The engine performs really well and is very smooth as well as refined. How is the scooter then to ride as well as how does it perform with a pillion? All the more, how is the handling and is the ride quality still as stiff from the SR160? All these questions have been answered in the video link below. In case you haven’t hit the subscribe button, please do it now to get updates on India’s best auto content.

