Aprilia SXR160 to launch in coming weeks; Piaggio to introduce 350-450cc range of motorcycles by 2023

Piaggio India has announced that the production for its upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 scooter began last week at it Baramati plant, promising a launch soon. It has been confirmed that the scooter will start reaching dealerships by the end of this month with a launch around the same time across states in India. First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, Greater Noida in February, the SXR 160 is the first Aprilia scooter that has been designed in Italy specifically for the India market. With this, Piaggio aims to create a new category in the premium scooter market. It is powered by the same engine as the SR 160 which replaced the SR 150 scooter. The BS6 160cc engine puts out 11 hp and 11 Nm of torque.

The SXR 160 boasts large dimensions quite like a maxi-scooter with ample storage spaces under the seat and at the front, along with a large floorboard. It gets all-LED lighting. In terms of prime features, the Aprilia SXR 160 comes with a large seat, an LCD all-digital instrument cluster along with a USB charging port.

It gets telescopic forks upfront and an adjustable rear shock, disc brakes at both ends assisted by ABS (anti-lock braking system). The scooter is equipped with a large 210 cm sq. multifunctional digital instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity that allows features like location tracking, security alarm, and immobiliser.

Aprilia RS660

The Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to be priced at about Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a significant premium over the SR160. Piaggio India over 250 dealerships across India and it will be expanding its network to 400+.

In more news, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India, has stated that Aprilia is working on a 300-500cc motorcycle range for launch in India in the coming 2-2.5 years, which could include the RS and Tuono. Graffi also confirmed that the new RS 660 and Tuono 660 are set to arrive in India by next year. The two are powered by a new 659cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 100 hp and 67 Nm.

