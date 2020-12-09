Aprilia SXR160 to launch in coming weeks; Piaggio to introduce 350-450cc range of motorcycles by 2023

Aprilia SXR 160 is powered by the same 160cc engine as the SR160, but boasts larger dimensions and storage spaces. It is expected to be priced at about Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

By:Updated: Dec 09, 2020 10:36 AM
aprilia sxr 160 india launch

Piaggio India has announced that the production for its upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 scooter began last week at it Baramati plant, promising a launch soon. It has been confirmed that the scooter will start reaching dealerships by the end of this month with a launch around the same time across states in India. First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, Greater Noida in February, the SXR 160 is the first Aprilia scooter that has been designed in Italy specifically for the India market. With this, Piaggio aims to create a new category in the premium scooter market. It is powered by the same engine as the SR 160 which replaced the SR 150 scooter. The BS6 160cc engine puts out 11 hp and 11 Nm of torque.

The SXR 160 boasts large dimensions quite like a maxi-scooter with ample storage spaces under the seat and at the front, along with a large floorboard. It gets all-LED lighting. In terms of prime features, the Aprilia SXR 160 comes with a large seat, an LCD all-digital instrument cluster along with a USB charging port.

Also read: Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

It gets telescopic forks upfront and an adjustable rear shock, disc brakes at both ends assisted by ABS (anti-lock braking system). The scooter is equipped with a large 210 cm sq. multifunctional digital instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity that allows features like location tracking, security alarm, and immobiliser.

aprilia RS660Aprilia RS660

The Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to be priced at about Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a significant premium over the SR160. Piaggio India over 250 dealerships across India and it will be expanding its network to 400+.

In more news, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India, has stated that Aprilia is working on a 300-500cc motorcycle range for launch in India in the coming 2-2.5 years, which could include the RS and Tuono. Graffi also confirmed that the new RS 660 and Tuono 660 are set to arrive in India by next year. The two are powered by a new 659cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 100 hp and 67 Nm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective