Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter teased: India launch details, expected price of Suzuki Burgman Street rival!

At the heart of the Aprilia SXR 160 sits a 160cc, three-valve, fuel-injected engine and it is the same unit that also powers the SR160. Coming to the expected price, the Aprilia SXR 160 should cost somewhere close to Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

By:Updated: Sep 15, 2020 4:25 PM

 

The all-new Aprilia SXR 160 will be launched in India soon. The maxi-scooter has now been teased by the company hinting at its nearing launch. The Aprilia SXR 160 was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. The scooter will go up against the likes of the Suzuki Burgman Street that happens to be the only maxi-scooter on sale in India right now. Upfront, the Aprilia SXR 160 gets an all-LED headlamp upfront that is integrated into the front apron and the unit looks inspired from the one on the RS 660 supersport. The tail end is sharp and gets an all-LED lamp too. Previously, the company had confirmed that the Aprilia SXR 160 will be launched in November 2020. In terms of prime features, the Aprilia SXR 160 comes with a large comfortable seat, an LCD all-digital instrument cluster along with a USB charging port.

Now coming to what powers the scooter! At the heart of the Aprilia SXR 160 is a 160cc, three-valve, fuel-injected engine and it is the same unit that also powers the SR160. The engine on the SR160 is good for developing 11 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 11 Nm. Coming to the expected price, the Aprilia SXR 160 should cost somewhere close to Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a significant premium over the price of the SR160. As already mentioned, the Suzuki Burgman Street is currently the only maxi scooter on sale in India right now.

That said, the Aprilia SXR 160 has a good chance to prove its mettle in the growing maxi-scooter segment in the country. Moreover, Honda is also coming up with the Forza and the same is expected to give a tough fight to the Aprilia SXR 160 if priced well. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

