Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price & more!

In terms of features, the Aprilia SXR 160 gets an all-digital instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity as well. Moreover, you get a USB charging port as well to keep your smartphone or other devices juiced up on the go. More details here!

By:Updated: Sep 02, 2020 12:38 PM

First showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020, the Aprilia SXR 160 did manage to get a lot of attention! The said model was earlier slated to go on sale in September but sadly, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic pushed almost everything on the backfoot. Now, very recently, the company has confirmed that the launch of the Aprilia SXR 160 has been delayed. That said, the maxi-scooter will now arrive in November 2020, which is still a couple of months away. In terms of design, as mentioned earlier, the Aprilia SXR160 gets a typical maxi-scooter design language and this looks quite evident by the fact that the scooter gets a large seat along with a long footboard. Upfront, the SXR 160 gets sporty looking twin all-LED headlamps and one can relate these with the ones on the Aprilia RS660 supersport.

In terms of features, the Aprilia SXR160 gets an all-digital instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity as well. Moreover, you get a USB charging port to keep your smartphone or other devices juiced up on the go. At the heart of the Aprilia SXR 160 will be the same 160cc, fuel-injected engine that propels the SR 160. However, the one on the SXR 160 might come in a slightly different state of tune in order to suit the characteristics of a maxi scooter.

Moreover, most of the cycle parts including suspension, wheels and brakes are expected to be shared with the Aprilia SR range of scooters. The company had confirmed earlier that the upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 will bridge the gap between the Vespa and Aprilia SR range and hence, is expected to be launched in India for a price of close to Rs 90,000 to Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom).  There is no other maxi-scooter on sale in India in this segment except for the Suzuki Burgman Street and hence, it will make for the only competition for the SXR 160.

