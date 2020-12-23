Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

There has been a huge interest in the Aprilia SXR160 right from the time it was shown at the Auto Expo 2020. There are also talks of a 125cc in the pipeline.

Aprilia India has finally launched SXR160. The Aprilia SXR160 price in India is Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom and bookings start at Rs 5,000. This premium maxi-scooter is not only available at all Aprilia showrooms in India but also available for booking online. Aprilia says that the maxi-scooter adopts their global design language. This can be seen in the RS660-inspired front end right down to the use of LED headlights as well. The new scooter has unique paint schemes that make it stand out. There has been a huge interest in the scooter right from the time it was shown at the Auto Expo 2020. There are also talks of a 125cc in the pipeline. The platform of the scooter is a slightly modified version of the SR160 nee SR150.

This scooter weighs in at 129kg, making it the heaviest of the lot in India. Speaking of which, there is only the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 – another maxi-designed unit in India. There are also new graphics, a fully-digital instrument console that records the top speed, instant fuel economy and other details. It even has a temperature gauge. The engine is the familiar 160cc unit that brings in refinement in spades. It makes 11hp/11Nm whereas the claimed fuel efficiency is said to be 40kmpl.

Tank capacity of the scooter is seven litres and there are multiple utility spots provided. Aprilia says that the underseat storage can hold 20 litres of luggage. There is a boot light provided as well. Connected tech isn’t standard though. We’ve reviewed the scooter and found it to nearly good at hunting apexes like the SR160. However, it also adds comfort and there is also something that users will appreciate in an Aprilia – value. There are no direct rivals to the Aprilia SXR160 but the pricing will draw comparisons with electric scooters like the Ather 450X and few 200cc bikes.

