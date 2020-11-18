Aprilia SXR160 bookings open unofficially: Launch, delivery, expected price

The Aprilia SXR160 will carve a niche for itself in the segment, whereas its lower-powered sibling, the SXR125 will go head-on with the Suzuki Burgman Street.

By:November 18, 2020 4:03 PM

In a world filled with uncertainties, it looks like Aprilia India wants to be at the other end. They first showcased the Aprilia SXR160 maxi-scooter at the Auto Expo. The launch was then set for September 2020. However, the pandemic struck and then things went downhill for everyone. Manufacturing was paused and so were sales. Aprilia India, it was said, had pushed the launch to November-December this year. Now, the time has come. Dealers confirmed that they are taking bookings of the scooter. One can now book the SXR160 at any of the MotoPlex outlets for Rs 5,000. Dealers are confirming delivery in the second week of December 2020. This signals that the launch could be next week or in the first week of December. The price, as suggested by the dealers, was approximately Rs 1.5 lakh on-road. This will make it the costliest scooter in the Indian ICE sector today.

The Aprilia SXR160 demo vehicles should start arriving soon at dealerships. Test rides though will be provided only in December. Twin all-LED headlights will be a new bit on Aprilia/Vespa scooters in India and the SXR will lead the way. It gets an all-digital instrument console that also pairs up with your smartphone thereby making it a connected scooter experience. This is a maxi-scooter take and hence the floorboard in the front will be large enough. Aprilia India will also provide a lockable glovebox as well as USB port.

Powering the Aprilia SXR160 will be the new 160cc engine. This 3-valve engine makes 11hp of power and 11.6Nm. There is also the 125cc version which will be launched and will directly take the likes of the Suzuki Burgman Street. The former will receive ABS though it remains to be seen if it will be single-channel or dual. Given the pricing, expect the scooter to make heads turn wherever you take it.

