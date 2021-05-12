Aprilia SXR125 launched: Same design, features as SXR160 but Rs 11,000 cheaper

The Aprilia SXR125 boasts the exact same features as the costlier 160. This means full LED headlights, digital instrument console, optional Bluetooth connectivity, disc brake, multiple storage spaces and more.

By:May 12, 2021 2:56 PM

Aprilia India has been teasing the SXR125 scooter from a long time. In fact, bookings too were open for this maxi-scooter. Now, the company has launched the scooter at Rs 1.14 lakh, ex-showroom. This price is Rs 11,000 less than what the more powerful SXR160 commands. One can book the scooter online or from an Aprilia dealership provided the city of operation isn’t currently under lockdown. Moreover, online booking might also land you up with some offers. Deliveries of the scooter are being promised in 30-40 days depending on the lockdown rules relaxation. The available colours of the Aprilia SXR125 are Blue, Red, White and Black. On-road price of the scooter comes up to Rs 1.31 lakh in Pune whereas the EMIs begin from Rs 3,444. The competiton for the SXR125 is from the Suzuki Burgman as well as the TVS NTorq.

Also Read Aprilia SXR160 review

The SXR125 boasts the exact same features as the costlier 160. This means full LED headlights, digital instrument console, optional Bluetooth connectivity, disc brake, multiple storage spaces and more. The 125cc engine is borrowed from the SR125 and brings in 9.5hp of power and 9.2Nm. The fuel tank capacity is rated at seven litres. Unlike the 160, this one comes with Combi Braking. Front suspension of the scooter is made of hydraulic telescopic forks while the rear is a hydraulic shock absorber. There is also a USB port for charging mobile phones or small electric devices.

We are yet to experience the SXR125 but going by the impressive 160, even this one should be good. Sales of the SXR160, as per dealers, is very good in spite of the high price tag. The 12-inch alloys too are shared between both models and so is the 160mm ground clearance.

We will be riding the scooter soon and post our views on whether you should buy it or not.

 

