Aprilia SXR125 engine details, features revealed: Burgman rival’s launch soon

Aprilia India is now ready to launch the SXR125. The company, a few days ago, opened pre-bookings for the scooter at Rs 5,000. The Aprilia SXR125 takes design cues from the bigger 160. It also is expected to carry the same feature set as the 160. However, there is now clarity on the same. The Aprilia SXR125 uses a 124.5cc, 3-valve engine that makes 9.52hp of power and 9.2Nm of torque. The scooter measures 1,963mm in length, 803mm in width and has a 1,361mm wheelbase. There are alloy wheels measuring 120/70-12″ on offer too. There is also a digital speedometer which might carry the same set of information as the SXR160. Bluetooth connectivity may be standard as we were told during the SXR160 that subsequent editions will get it. The lights are full LED whereas there is a 220mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum. However, only CBS is offered here and not ABS.

There is also a mobile USB charging port. The fuel tank capacity is also seven litres. In terms of suspension, the front is made of telescopic forks whereas the rear is a pre-load adjustable hydraulic shock absorber. The seats of the scooter are wide, just like its elder cousin. There are four body colors to choose from, the same as the SXR160 – blue, black, white and red. The launch should happen later this month as we have come to know that production of the scooter had started in Baramati, Maharashtra. It may also be noted that with the COVID-19 restrictions, the launch could also be delayed. Same might be the case with the vehicle delivery as well.

Competition to the Aprilia SXR125 will come from the much lighter Suzuki Burgman Street. The Suzuki is nearly as powerful too. However, the Suzuki will have the price advantage on its side while the Aprilia offers a more descriptive instrument console and overall a premium experience.

