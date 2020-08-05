Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

The Vespa and Aprilia scooters have recently been refreshed and can also be booked online. If a customer books online, then there are multiple offers apart from the current Rs 20,000 cashback that can be availed.

Piaggio India is going bullish on sales. For the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festive season, Piaggio India has ‘More with Morya’ offer. This offer is available at Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Customers will be given a scratch card along with the purchase of the scooter. Through this, they can win up to Rs 20,000. The offer is on all the scooters that are currently offered by Vespa as well as Aprilia India. The offer is valid for purchases made between August 1-31, 2020. Currently, Piaggio India offers scooters in the 125, 149 and 160cc space. Recently the Vespa range was facelifted and this gave the scooters new features like LED headlamps, DRLs, USB charging slot as well as a boot light. New colours too have been introduced. The alloy wheels too have been revamped and now feature a petal-design.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As for the Aprilia range, there are the SR125 as well as SR160 scooters. The former gets a digital instrument cluster as well as a front disc brake. Both the Vespa as well as Aprilia 150-160cc scooters are the only ones in the country that offer ABS. The company had also started its online sales recently. There are also discounts if one books the vehicle online. The entire process is streamlined wherein even the scooter can be home delivered to the customer upon request.

At present, Vespa, as well as Aprilia scooters, are priced the highest in India. On-road price of few of the scooters are closer to Rs 1.40 lakh. In a way, this sets a precedent for manufacturers like Honda and Yamaha that are looking to enter the premium space. If Vespa and Aprilia scooters with a lower capacity engine can be accepted by the masses, those looking at a 200cc or above scooter will also be.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.