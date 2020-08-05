Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

The Vespa and Aprilia scooters have recently been refreshed and can also be booked online. If a customer books online, then there are multiple offers apart from the current Rs 20,000 cashback that can be availed.

By:Published: August 5, 2020 5:17 PM

vespa vxl facelift sxl facelift aprilia

Piaggio India is going bullish on sales. For the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festive season, Piaggio India has ‘More with Morya’ offer. This offer is available at Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Customers will be given a scratch card along with the purchase of the scooter. Through this, they can win up to Rs 20,000. The offer is on all the scooters that are currently offered by Vespa as well as Aprilia India. The offer is valid for purchases made between August 1-31, 2020. Currently, Piaggio India offers scooters in the 125, 149 and 160cc space. Recently the Vespa range was facelifted and this gave the scooters new features like LED headlamps, DRLs, USB charging slot as well as a boot light. New colours too have been introduced. The alloy wheels too have been revamped and now feature a petal-design.

As for the Aprilia range, there are the SR125 as well as SR160 scooters. The former gets a digital instrument cluster as well as a front disc brake. Both the Vespa as well as Aprilia 150-160cc scooters are the only ones in the country that offer ABS. The company had also started its online sales recently. There are also discounts if one books the vehicle online. The entire process is streamlined wherein even the scooter can be home delivered to the customer upon request.

At present, Vespa, as well as Aprilia scooters, are priced the highest in India. On-road price of few of the scooters are closer to Rs 1.40 lakh. In a way, this sets a precedent for manufacturers like Honda and Yamaha that are looking to enter the premium space. If Vespa and Aprilia scooters with a lower capacity engine can be accepted by the masses, those looking at a 200cc or above scooter will also be.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!