Aprilia Storm 125 price revealed: Aprilia’s most affordable scooter in India to launch soon

Piaggio showcased a long list of two-wheelers during the 2018 Auto Expo and the Aprilia Storm 125 was one of them. And now, it is set to launch in India as the most affordable Aprilia product in the country. We have learned from a dealership that the new Storm 125 will be priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom), which should keep the on-road price well under Rs 80,000 as Aprilia intended. Bookings are open at Rs 1,000 and the scooter is expected to arrive at showrooms by the end of April. The Storm 125 will primarily rival the likes of TVS NTorq 125 and Honda Grazia.

2018 Auto Expo also saw the launch of the SR125, with which the Storm 125 shares its engine, frame and other components with. The new Storm 125 will come in three colour options in a matte finish and distinguishing graphics.

Aprilia Storm 125 will come powered by the same air-cooled, three-valve, single-cylinder engine from the SR 125, which produces 9.5 hp at 7,250 rpm and 9.8 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. Aprilia may retune the engine for slightly different power and torque figures.

Piaggio Vespa, Aprilia scooter range gets safer! Prices for CBS, ABS models revealed

While the Aprilia SR 125 and SR150 get 14-inch wheels, the Storm 125 will come with 12-inch wheels. The show unit of the Storm 125 had Vee Rubber tyres that were slightly knobby. We'll know at launch whether it continues with the same tyre set or they're swapped with MRF as the brand did for the SR range. The Storm 125 could offer larger under-seat storage as well.

Earlier this month, Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters were updated with CBS (combined braking system) and ABS (anti-lock braking system). The Aprilia SR 150, Vespa VXL 150 and SXL 150 have been updated with ABS while the Aprilia SR 125 and Vespa 125cc range of scooters get CBS update. Expect the Storm 125 to launch equipped with CBS as standard.