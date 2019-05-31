Aprilia Storm 125 launched at Rs 65,000: Will rival TVS Ntorq, Honda Grazia

The new Aprilia Storm 125 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter already started reaching the dealerships a few days back and the pricing also got leaked earlier. The scooter was first showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and the final production model gets some minor changes. In terms of visuals, the scooter has a high resemblance with the Aprilia SR 125. However, the Storm gets bolder graphics and two bold colour schemes - Matte Red and Matte Yellow for a better appeal.

The newly launched Aprilia Storm 125 gets knobby Vee 120/80 tyre up front along with a 130/80 tyre at the rear. Unlike the SR 125 that runs on 14-inch wheels, this one gets 12-inch units at both ends. Braking on the Aprilia Storm 125 is done with the help of 150mm and 140mm drum brakes at the front and rear respectively. A CBS (Combined Braking System) comes as standard with the scooter for added safety and more effective braking. The suspension system of the Aprilia Storm 125 comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

The Storm 125 shares its instrument cluster along with the headlamp section with the SR 125. Moreover, the scooter uses the same 125cc engine as the SR 125. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9.5 hp and 9.9 Nm. In terms of pricing. the new Aprilia Storm 125 costs almost Rs 8,000 less than the price of the SR 125. The scooter goes up against the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Grazia and Suzuki Burgman Street in the segment. At this price, the Aprilia Storm 125 is now the most affordable Aprilia that you can buy in India. We will be riding the Aprilia Storm soon, 125 so stay tuned for the first ride review.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!