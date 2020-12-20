Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Aprilia SR160 uses a bigger bored engine than the 150. This in turn helps the engine develop more power and torque, thereby making it the king of the pile.

The Aprilia SR160 is the latest addition from the Italian brand. It replaces the SR150 and at the same time brings in a new engine. This new engine is the only highlight of this scooter as it moves to the stringent BS6 emission standards. Aprilia have raised the prices of this scooter and it now retails for Rs 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom. There are three variants on offer – Standard, Race Edition and Carbon. This scooter boasts the highest capacity of all the underbone varieties in India. So, how good is this scooter and should you be buying one if you are at an Aprilia showroom in India? We have all the answers to your questions.

Aprilia SR160 uses a bigger bored engine than the 150. This in turn helps the engine develop more power and torque. The 160cc, 3-valve motor makes 10.8hp and 11.6Nm. These are big numbers but not too far from a 125cc bike or even scooter. Aprilia has upped the smoothness game and the powertrain while not feeling stressed at higher speeds is also quite at home trundling in the city. The overall mileage we got hovered around the 40kmpl mark – good enough for a heavy as well as powerful scooter.

There isn’t much by the way of features in the Aprilia SR160. You get a semi-digital instrument console that shows the speed, tripmeter as well as fuel information. There is connected scooter tech but it is optional. Aprilia also offers a large 220mm front disc brake and a 130mm drum as standard. Is the performance still the best, how is the ride quality and overall does the Aprilia justify its price tag? Check out the video link below. Also, don’t forget to hit the like button and share this video with your friends. Remember to subscribe to our channel.

