Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Aprilia SR160 uses a bigger bored engine than the 150. This in turn helps the engine develop more power and torque, thereby making it the king of the pile.

By:Updated: Dec 20, 2020 12:44 PM

The Aprilia SR160 is the latest addition from the Italian brand. It replaces the SR150 and at the same time brings in a new engine. This new engine is the only highlight of this scooter as it moves to the stringent BS6 emission standards. Aprilia have raised the prices of this scooter and it now retails for Rs 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom. There are three variants on offer – Standard, Race Edition and Carbon. This scooter boasts the highest capacity of all the underbone varieties in India. So, how good is this scooter and should you be buying one if you are at an Aprilia showroom in India? We have all the answers to your questions.

Also Read Aprilia SR160 review

Aprilia SR160 uses a bigger bored engine than the 150. This in turn helps the engine develop more power and torque. The 160cc, 3-valve motor makes 10.8hp and 11.6Nm. These are big numbers but not too far from a 125cc bike or even scooter. Aprilia has upped the smoothness game and the powertrain while not feeling stressed at higher speeds is also quite at home trundling in the city. The overall mileage we got hovered around the 40kmpl mark – good enough for a heavy as well as powerful scooter.

There isn’t much by the way of features in the Aprilia SR160. You get a semi-digital instrument console that shows the speed, tripmeter as well as fuel information. There is connected scooter tech but it is optional. Aprilia also offers a large 220mm front disc brake and a 130mm drum as standard. Is the performance still the best, how is the ride quality and overall does the Aprilia justify its price tag? Check out the video link below. Also, don’t forget to hit the like button and share this video with your friends. Remember to subscribe to our channel.

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get expensive by this much starting January 2021

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Review - It isn't perfect but you'll love it

Nissan Magnite records 15,000 bookings since launch: Claims best-in-class maintenance cost

Watch: Travis Pastrana takes over from Ken Block in 11th Gymkhana film and it is spectacular!

India to have GPS-based toll collection in next 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari: Here's how it works

Rapido Auto now available in these 11 new Indian cities including Delhi-NCR

MG Hector Plus 7-Seat launch in Jan 2021: Hector, Gloster, ZS EV models to get costlier

Steelbird claims to launch "world's first helmet for women riders": SBH-26 Bella

Isuzu Care Winter service camp starts: Discounts on labour, spare parts and more benefits

Harman appoints Christian Sobottka as President of Automotive Division

Refunds for incorrect FASTag transactions get faster: Money back in these many days

Kia Motors record sells 1 lakh connected cars: Seltos GTX Plus DCT most popular Kia in India

Used cars under Rs 3 lakh amid COVID-19: From Volkswagen Polo to Honda City and more

Low-cost Royal Enfield Interceptor spied testing: Might share engine with Meteor 350!

How to get high-security plates, fuel-type stickers: Fines, online process & more explained

Odysse Evoqis review: First fully-faired electric sportsbike in India and with a reverse gear!

FCA's new global digital hub in Hyderabad to have Rs 1110crore investment, 1000 new jobs and more

Airplane vs Helicopter vs Supercar vs SUV vs Hatchback vs Motorcycle! Fuel-Efficiency Comparison

Royal Enfield Hummingbird 650: This custom-built Interceptor looks magnificent as a cruiser!

Mahindra to increase prices by 3 percent across model lineup in January

