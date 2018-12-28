Aprilia SR 150, Vespa 150 launched with ABS: Better safety at Rs 10,000 more

The new Aprilia SR 150 and Vespa 150 scooters have been updated with ABS in India. The new ABS equipped models now cost almost Rs 10,000 more compared to their non-ABS counterparts. That being said, the new Aprilia SR 150 ABS now costs Rs 80,855. On the other hand, the sportier SR 150 Race edition with ABS can now be yours for a price of Rs 89,565. Speaking of the Vespa range, the new Vespa VXL 150 ABS is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 98,290. On the other hand, the SXL 150 ABS will now set you back by Rs 1.02 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Mumbai. The ABS equipped models have started reaching the dealerships and these are already on sale at selected stores now.

With the Government of India's safety mandate, all new two-wheelers with an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS starting April 2019. On the other hand, two-wheelers having engines less than 125cc need to come with a CBS (Combined Braking System) for added safety. Apart from the new ABS models, the 125cc scooters in the Vespa and Aprilia line up have also been launched with a CBS with an extra premium in price. Mechanically and visually, the updated models remain unchanged. With the deadline approaching closer, two-wheeler manufacturers in India are now updating their entire range with ABS and CBS.

Royal Enfield has recently updated the Classic 350 Redditch edition with ABS. With this, the Bullet range and the standard Classic 350 are the only models left in the company's line up to get the safety update. Expect more manufacturers to launch the ABS and CBS equipped models in the coming weeks. If safety has always remained one of your top priorities and you are planning to buy a two-wheeler, it is better to wait till the vehicle of your choice gets the said update if not already.

