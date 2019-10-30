Aprilia RS660 teased ahead of 2019 EICMA debut: Middleweight supersport to eye Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R!

The new Aprilia RS660 has been teased very recently ahead of its 2019 EICMA debut. Through a teaser image that has been released through Aprilia's social media handles, the company has given a glimpse of the motorcycle and the picture, in particular, shows the silhouette of the motorcycle. Up front, you can see a sleek LED headlamp along with an aerodynamic fairing that gets the RS660 decals. The Aprilia RS660 concept was last shown at the last year's EICMA motorcycle show and the final production model retains the same red coloured seat. The rear of the Aprilia RS660 ends up in a sharp manner and the bike misses out on a pillion seat. However, the test mule that was snapped a few days back was seen with one.

The upcoming Aprilia RS660 will draw power from a 660cc, V-twin engine that has been derived from the RSV4's V4 motor. The power and torque figures of this engine have not been revealed as of now and we shall have to wait till EICMA to know how sober or manic this middleweight supersport really is. The RS660 is expected to sport multiple riding modes along with traction control and ride-by-wire tech.

About the Aprilia RS660, the company describes it as ‘a new exciting concept of sportiness for every day’ that hints that the middleweight supersports could be a motorcycle to live with every day, unlike the RSV4. Instead, you can expect a slightly raised up handlebar along with a more comfy riding position on the Aprilia RS660 for everyday usability. As far as India launch is concerned, the Aprilia RS660 is expected to be launched here sometime next year. The RS660 will rub shoulders against the likes of the Kawasaki ZX-6R that is currently one of the best bets here when it comes to the middleweight supersport offerings.

