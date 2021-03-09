Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Bookings have started a few weeks back whereas if one pays the full amount now, these CBU bikes will be delivered within a month and a half.

The Italian stallions have been unleashed in the Indian motorcycle scene. We have heard of a 600cc supersport and naked coming from Italy a while ago. The Indian arm, during a conversation, also said that the bikes are coming to the Indian market. However, while the launch is expected to happen in the second quarter of this year, dealerships have received a price list. A source confirms that the leaked price list is indeed correct. The Aprilia RS660, the faired bike, is costlier and is priced at Rs 13.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The Tuono 660 costs less at Rs 13.09 lakh. Both the bikes, it must be added, for their cubic capacity, are priced quite high. For example, a Kawasaki Ninja 1000 can be availed for less than Rs 15 lakh, on-road. Even the Triumph Street Triple RS is priced lower. How Aprilia will manage to sell these machines in this cut-throat market is a question.

Power for both the bikes is derived from a 660cc, twin-cylinder engine. This engine has a 270-degree firing order and has been carved from the Aprilia RSV4’s motor. Aprilia engineers have tuned the Tuono’s motor to make slightly lower power at 95hp whereas the torque stays the same for both bikes at 67Nm. In contrast, the RS produces 100hp of power. Both get a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch and quickshifter. Performance, as expected from Aprilia machines, should be explosive but this is a claim we will put to test once we have the bikes with us.

Electronics is something that Aprilia excels in and gives to most of its two-wheelers. The 660 twins are no exception. There is 6-axis IMU, traction control, riding modes, cruise control, engine braking control and more. The RS is the more committed of the two and is track-ready whereas the Tuono is supposed to be an everyday useable machine. Bookings have started a few weeks back whereas if one pays the full amount now, these CBU bikes will be delivered within a month and a half.

