Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Bookings have started a few weeks back whereas if one pays the full amount now, these CBU bikes will be delivered within a month and a half.

By:Updated: Mar 09, 2021 2:14 PM
aprilia tuono 660 india launch

The Italian stallions have been unleashed in the Indian motorcycle scene. We have heard of a 600cc supersport and naked coming from Italy a while ago. The Indian arm, during a conversation, also said that the bikes are coming to the Indian market. However, while the launch is expected to happen in the second quarter of this year, dealerships have received a price list. A source confirms that the leaked price list is indeed correct. The Aprilia RS660, the faired bike, is costlier and is priced at Rs 13.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The Tuono 660 costs less at Rs 13.09 lakh. Both the bikes, it must be added, for their cubic capacity, are priced quite high. For example, a Kawasaki Ninja 1000 can be availed for less than Rs 15 lakh, on-road. Even the Triumph Street Triple RS is priced lower. How Aprilia will manage to sell these machines in this cut-throat market is a question.

Power for both the bikes is derived from a 660cc, twin-cylinder engine. This engine has a 270-degree firing order and has been carved from the Aprilia RSV4’s motor. Aprilia engineers have tuned the Tuono’s motor to make slightly lower power at 95hp whereas the torque stays the same for both bikes at 67Nm. In contrast, the RS produces 100hp of power. Both get a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch and quickshifter. Performance, as expected from Aprilia machines, should be explosive but this is a claim we will put to test once we have the bikes with us.

Electronics is something that Aprilia excels in and gives to most of its two-wheelers. The 660 twins are no exception. There is 6-axis IMU, traction control, riding modes, cruise control, engine braking control and more. The RS is the more committed of the two and is track-ready whereas the Tuono is supposed to be an everyday useable machine. Bookings have started a few weeks back whereas if one pays the full amount now, these CBU bikes will be delivered within a month and a half.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

Skoda Rapid CNG confirmed for India: To be sedan's USP in Hyundai Verna, Honda City diesel segment

Skoda Rapid CNG confirmed for India: To be sedan's USP in Hyundai Verna, Honda City diesel segment

Women in EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

Women in EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much