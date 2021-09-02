Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 launched in India: Price, key details explained

Both, the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 are powered by the same 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, however, the RS produces around 5 hp more than the Tuono.

By:Updated: Sep 02, 2021 6:48 PM

 

Aprilia India has finally launched its middleweight duo – the RS 660 and the Tuono 660 in the country. While the Aprilia RS 660 has been launched at Rs 13.39 lakh, the Tuono 660 can now be yours for a price of Rs 13.09 lakh. Both mentioned prices are ex-showroom, India. Both these motorcycles are powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. While the torque output on both these models is the same at 67 Nm, the power is 98.6 hp at 10,500rpm on the RS 660 and 93.6 hp at 10,500rpm on the Tuono 660. Both these models differ in terms of styling. The RS 660 is the sportier of the two and gets clip-on handlebars.

Speaking of the colour options, both bikes get three shades each. The new Aprilia RS 660 is now available in Apex Black, Lava Red, and Acid Gold colours while the Tuono 660, on the other hand, can be chosen from Concept Black, Iridium Grey, and Acidic Gold shades. Both, the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 get Kayaba 41mm upside-down front forks along with an asymmetrically-mounted rear monoshock. Braking comes from 320mm dual discs upfront along with a 220mm disc at the rear.

Both, the RS 660 and the Tuono 660 get a 15-litre fuel tank and also weigh the same at 183 kg. The electronics package on the two motorcycles includes ATC (traction control), AWC (wheelie control), AEB (engine brake) AEM (engine mapping), ACC (cruise control), and also, 5 Riding modes including Road & Track, 3 are pre-set and 2 are customizable. Apart from the RS 660 and the Tuono 660, Aprilia India has also launched the new RSV4, Tuono V4 and the Moto Guzzi V85 TT. The new RSV4 and Tuono V4 are priced at Rs 23.69 lakh and Rs 20.66 lakh respectively. The Moto Guzzi V85 TT, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 15.40 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Stay tuned with Express Drives for the latest auto news and reviews and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo: Price difference and features explained

Hyundai i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo: Price difference and features explained

Jenender Anand replaces Rahul Sharma as Revolt Motors' new CEO

Jenender Anand replaces Rahul Sharma as Revolt Motors' new CEO

Hyundai i20 N-Line launched in India: Prices start at Rs 9.8 lakh

Hyundai i20 N-Line launched in India: Prices start at Rs 9.8 lakh

2021 TVS Apache RR310 Track Ride Review | Two steps closer to a race bike

2021 TVS Apache RR310 Track Ride Review | Two steps closer to a race bike

Hyundai Casper breaks cover: Tata Punch rival with a surprising design

Hyundai Casper breaks cover: Tata Punch rival with a surprising design

2021 Renault Kwid launched: Now gets dual airbags as standard and more

2021 Renault Kwid launched: Now gets dual airbags as standard and more

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 First Ride Review: Evolution of the Decade!

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 First Ride Review: Evolution of the Decade!

Kia Seltos X-Line Launched at Rs 17.8 lakh: What the new flagship variant offers

Kia Seltos X-Line Launched at Rs 17.8 lakh: What the new flagship variant offers

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh, gets 5 editions and 11 colour options

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh, gets 5 editions and 11 colour options

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, variants, features, specs, colours

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, variants, features, specs, colours

New BH (Bharat) series number plates introduced: Details explained

New BH (Bharat) series number plates introduced: Details explained

All-new Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start at Rs 12 lakh

All-new Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start at Rs 12 lakh

2021 TVS Apache RR310 launched at Rs 2.59 lakh

2021 TVS Apache RR310 launched at Rs 2.59 lakh

F1 2021: Verstappen denies Russell Belgian GP pole in dramatic wet qualifying

F1 2021: Verstappen denies Russell Belgian GP pole in dramatic wet qualifying

Vehicle Care to open 500+ workshops this year: Future plans, road to recovery & more explained

Vehicle Care to open 500+ workshops this year: Future plans, road to recovery & more explained

Hyundai to unveil new future vision for Hydrogen on September 7: What to expect

Hyundai to unveil new future vision for Hydrogen on September 7: What to expect

Bajaj Pulsar 250F, NS250 spotted doing 120 kmph test runs: Watch Video

Bajaj Pulsar 250F, NS250 spotted doing 120 kmph test runs: Watch Video

Audi to go electric by 2026: No combustion engines after 2033

Audi to go electric by 2026: No combustion engines after 2033

New Yamaha R15M with R7-like face starts reaching dealerships: India launch soon

New Yamaha R15M with R7-like face starts reaching dealerships: India launch soon

Tata Motors honours 24 Indian Olympic athletes with Altroz

Tata Motors honours 24 Indian Olympic athletes with Altroz