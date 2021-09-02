Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 launched in India: Price, key details explained

Both, the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 are powered by the same 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, however, the RS produces around 5 hp more than the Tuono.

Aprilia India has finally launched its middleweight duo – the RS 660 and the Tuono 660 in the country. While the Aprilia RS 660 has been launched at Rs 13.39 lakh, the Tuono 660 can now be yours for a price of Rs 13.09 lakh. Both mentioned prices are ex-showroom, India. Both these motorcycles are powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. While the torque output on both these models is the same at 67 Nm, the power is 98.6 hp at 10,500rpm on the RS 660 and 93.6 hp at 10,500rpm on the Tuono 660. Both these models differ in terms of styling. The RS 660 is the sportier of the two and gets clip-on handlebars.

Speaking of the colour options, both bikes get three shades each. The new Aprilia RS 660 is now available in Apex Black, Lava Red, and Acid Gold colours while the Tuono 660, on the other hand, can be chosen from Concept Black, Iridium Grey, and Acidic Gold shades. Both, the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 get Kayaba 41mm upside-down front forks along with an asymmetrically-mounted rear monoshock. Braking comes from 320mm dual discs upfront along with a 220mm disc at the rear.

Both, the RS 660 and the Tuono 660 get a 15-litre fuel tank and also weigh the same at 183 kg. The electronics package on the two motorcycles includes ATC (traction control), AWC (wheelie control), AEB (engine brake) AEM (engine mapping), ACC (cruise control), and also, 5 Riding modes including Road & Track, 3 are pre-set and 2 are customizable. Apart from the RS 660 and the Tuono 660, Aprilia India has also launched the new RSV4, Tuono V4 and the Moto Guzzi V85 TT. The new RSV4 and Tuono V4 are priced at Rs 23.69 lakh and Rs 20.66 lakh respectively. The Moto Guzzi V85 TT, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 15.40 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Stay tuned with Express Drives for the latest auto news and reviews and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

