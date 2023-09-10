Aprilia RS 457 debuts globally: All you need to know

The Aprilia RS 457 design is influenced by its sibling RS 660.

Aprilla breaks the cover off its new RS 457 sportbike globally. The new Aprilia sits below the RS 660 in the company’s lineup. This new addition comes in advance of the India’s first MotoGP race.

Aprilia RS 457 sporty design and features

The Aprilia RS 457 design is influenced by its sibling RS 660. The new motorbike gets the crankcase function as a load-bearing element allowing for low weight and superior handling, borrowed from the RS 660.

Apirila’s signature full LED front headlamp gets placed in the new RS 457. The turn signals are incorporated in the front headlamp’s light and a two-into-one underbelly exhaust.



On the dashboard, it gets a 5-inch TFT colour instrument cluster with backlit handlebar controls. The motorbike features clip-on handlebars placed above the upper steering plate.



Aprilia RS 457 suspension duties are handled by a 41mm USD front fork with 120 mm preload adjustability and travel. The rear is designed with a pre-load adjustable monoshock with 130 mm of travel.



The new motorbike comes with a braking performance managed by a 320 mm front disc with a ByBre radial-mounted four-piston caliper. On the rear, it gets a 220 mm steel disc assisted by standard dual-channel ABS with switchable rear ABS.



The Aprilia RS 457 features a Ride-by-wire system with three riding modes and a three-level traction control. The bikers will get 17-inch alloy wheels with 110/70 front tyres and 150/60 rear tyres.



Aprilia RS 457 specs

It runs on a 457 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, four-valve engine with a claimed output of 47 bhp. Additionally, a 270-degree connecting rod is provided for the right exhaust note. RS 457’s power-to-weight ratio is promising as its kerb weight is 159 kg and dry weight is 169 kg.

Aprilia RS 457 Indian debut

Aprilia India is curtaining the details on the pricing and availability of the new RS. the price is likely to be competitive due to its made-in-India nature. We can expect the details soon as the MotoGP Bharat nears.