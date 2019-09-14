Aprilia and Vespa scooter prices hiked: Here is how much you need to pay more now!

The Vespa brand has been going from strength to strength. Earlier this year, they launched the connected tech for their scooters, then came in the first ABS scooter of India and then Storm 125. The company has increased prices of its offerings now in India. Given that manufacturers are thinking of new ways to increase sales, Piaggio hiking prices might seem counter-productive. However, along with the price hike, certain schemes too have been introduced. This seemingly will give the customer, a paisa-vasool feeling.

The prices of the Aprilia scooters have been increased by Rs 1,000, roughly. The recently launched Storm 125 sees the minimum hike of Rs 1,700 whereas the Aprilia SR 125 gets a Rs 1,000 increase. In the same vein, the Vespa SXL 125 and 150 see a maximum price increase of Rs 2,800. Piaggio will have to increase the price of its products further for the upcoming BS-VI transition as all the scooters will have to use fuel injection technology. We recently saw that the Activa 125's BS-VI conversion cost almost Rs 8,000 more. Expect a similar amount from Piaggio too.

Now, let's talk of the offers an Aprilia or Vespa customer can avail. These include five year warranty, insurance worth up to Rs 4,000, roadside assistance, first year labour charges waived and Rs 6,000 cashback if ordered from Paytm. There of course are terms and conditions that apply and one needs to visit the nearest MotoPlex dealership to get a clearer picture.

As part of their future plans, the brand is yet to respond to our questions on whether or not they will attend the expo next year. If they do, there will be a production version of the Aprilia RS 150 or better still, another premium scooter on display. Whatever, it is we hope that Aprilia will not disappoint us "budget enthusiasts".