Apply learner’s driving licence in India online: Check minimum age, eligibility, fee and step-by-step application process

Planning to apply for a learner’s driving licence in India? Check the minimum age, eligibility criteria, required documents, application fee, and the step-by-step online process to get your learner’s licence quickly through the official portal.

If one wants to start driving in India, you first need a Learner’s Driving Licence (LL). This licence allows you to learn and practise driving before getting a permanent licence. Here’s a simple guide on eligibility, required documents, and how to apply online or offline.

Why a Learner’s Licence is needed?

A learner’s licence is needed to practise driving legally under supervision. In Noida, you must hold the learner licence for at least 30 days before applying for a permanent licence. It is valid for up to 180 days from the date of issue.

Who can apply

You must meet the following requirements to apply for a learner’s licence:

Minimum age:

16 years for motorcycles without gears (up to 50cc)

18 years for cars and geared motorcycles

20 years for commercial vehicles (with one year of light motor vehicle experience)

Basic knowledge of traffic rules and road signs and a medical certificate may be required in some cases.

Documents needed

Before applying, keep these documents ready:

Proof of Age (Aadhaar card, passport, or birth certificate)

Proof of Address (Aadhaar card, passport, or utility bill)

Identity Proof (PAN card, voter ID)

Form No. 2 (learner licence application)

Form No. 1/1A (self-declaration or medical certificate if required)

Passport-size photographs

Fee payment receipt

How to apply online for a driving license?

Visit sarathi.parivahan.gov.in and select your state.

Choose Apply for Learner’s Licence.

Fill in your personal and vehicle details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Book a slot for the learner licence test.

Visit the RTO on the scheduled date with your documents.

Take the computer-based test on traffic rules and road signs.

If you pass, download or receive your learner’s licence.

How to apply offline for a driving license?

Visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in your city.

Submit the learner licence application with all documents.

Pay the fees at the counter

Take the learner test at the RTO.

After passing, your learner’s licence will be issued.

Preparing for the test

The learner test is mostly computer-based, with questions on traffic rules, road signs, and driving knowledge. You must get the minimum passing marks to succeed. If you fail, you can retake the test by paying a small fee.

Moving to a permanent licence

After holding a learner’s licence for at least 30 days and practising driving, you can apply for a permanent licence. You’ll need to pay the fees and take a practical driving test at the RTO.

Following these steps carefully makes it easy to get your learner’s licence in India.