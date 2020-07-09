Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 range now costlier in India by this much

In terms of prime features, both Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 get a dual-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument cluster. In addition to these, you also get an all-LED headlamp upfront for better illumination in the dark. Here is how much more you need to pay for the duo now.

By:Published: July 9, 2020 6:20 PM

Apart from the 155cc Gixxer line up, Suzuki has also increased the prices of the BS6 Gixxer 250 range for the Indian customers. Starting with the quarter-litre naked model, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now on sale for a price of Rs 1.65 lakh. The BS6 model was launched in May at a price of Rs 1.63 lakh. That said, the company has increased the price of the bike by almost Rs 2,000. On the other hand, the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is now priced at Rs 1.76 lakh. On the other hand, the MotoGP edition of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will now set you back by Rs 1.78 lakh.  Previously, before the latest price revision, while the standard model used to cost Rs 1.74 lakh, the MotoGP edition was on sale at a price of Rs 1.76 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.   The price revision doesn’t bring any changes to the two motorcycles.

Powering both, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 is a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 26 hp and 22 Nm. In terms of prime features, both these motorcycles get a dual-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument cluster. In addition to these, you also get an all-LED headlamp upfront for better illumination in the dark.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two colour options namely Metallic Matte Black paint and Metallic Matte Platinum Silver with Metallic Matte Black. Similarly, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 can also be chosen from two shades but these are Metallic Matte Silver with Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Matte Black. Stay tuned with us for more such updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Also, stay home and stay safe as much as you can amid the ongoing situation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more