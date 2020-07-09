Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 range now costlier in India by this much

In terms of prime features, both Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 get a dual-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument cluster. In addition to these, you also get an all-LED headlamp upfront for better illumination in the dark. Here is how much more you need to pay for the duo now.

Apart from the 155cc Gixxer line up, Suzuki has also increased the prices of the BS6 Gixxer 250 range for the Indian customers. Starting with the quarter-litre naked model, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now on sale for a price of Rs 1.65 lakh. The BS6 model was launched in May at a price of Rs 1.63 lakh. That said, the company has increased the price of the bike by almost Rs 2,000. On the other hand, the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is now priced at Rs 1.76 lakh. On the other hand, the MotoGP edition of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will now set you back by Rs 1.78 lakh. Previously, before the latest price revision, while the standard model used to cost Rs 1.74 lakh, the MotoGP edition was on sale at a price of Rs 1.76 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The price revision doesn’t bring any changes to the two motorcycles.

Powering both, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 is a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 26 hp and 22 Nm. In terms of prime features, both these motorcycles get a dual-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument cluster. In addition to these, you also get an all-LED headlamp upfront for better illumination in the dark.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two colour options namely Metallic Matte Black paint and Metallic Matte Platinum Silver with Metallic Matte Black. Similarly, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 can also be chosen from two shades but these are Metallic Matte Silver with Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Matte Black.

