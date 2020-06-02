Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

After the price hike, the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street the scooter can now be yours for a price of Rs 79,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi), witnessing the total price hike of Rs 8,800 compared to the BS4 model. The scooter had received an upward price revision of Rs 7,000 when the BS6 version was launched. Check out what all this maxi-scooter has on offer!

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, a lot of manufacturers have implemented price hikes across their vehicle range. The latest one to announce a price revision is Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL). The company has increased the price of its 125cc maxi-scooter Burgman Street by Rs 1,800. After the price hike, the scooter can now be yours for a price of Rs 79,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This takes the total price hike to Rs 8,800 for the BS6 version compared to the outgoing BS4 model. The reason being, the scooter had received an upward price revision of Rs 7,000 when the BS6 version was launched. The BS6 compliant Suzuki Burgman Street is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine that is now fuel injected to meet the stricter emission standards. The motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8.7 hp 10 Nm. While the power is the same as the BS4 model, the torque sees a marginal decrement by 0.2 Nm.

Watch our Suzuki Burgman Street video review:

The feature list on the new BS6 compliant Suzuki Burgman Street is also the same as before. The maxi-scooter continues to get bits like all-digital instrumentation with twin tripmeters and a clock. Also, you get a socket for charging your phone along with a couple of small front glove boxes upfront and a big underseat storage. Suzuki Burgman goes up against the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125 in the segment.

In other good news, Suzuki Motorcycles India Private Limited (SMIPL) has recently launched a new doorstep program called ‘Suzuki at your doorstep program’. Through this, you can now book a Suzuki two-wheeler through the brand’s official website for India, even for test rides. Sitting at their homes, interested customers can also pay the booking amount, choose the vehicle of their choice, select location and dealership along with the date and time of delivery.

