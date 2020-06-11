Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

The BS6 compliant Bajaj CT110 draws power from a 115.45cc, single-cylinder motor that is good for developing peak power and torque outputs of 8.3hp and 9.81Nm respectively. Gearbox is a four-speed unit. The bike looks like a traditional commuter without much drama and simple, clean design language. Here is how much more you need to pay!

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, price increase for vehicles is something that you must have been noticing a lot these days. The latest one to announce a price revision is Bajaj Auto that has hiked the prices of one of its most affordable motorcycles – CT110. Starting with the kick start variant, the Bajaj CT110 will now cost you Rs 48,410. However, on the other hand, the price for the more premium electric start trim remains unchanged at Rs 51,520. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, the company has revised the prices of the kick start variant of the CT110 by Rs 1,498. This is the second price hike for the kick start variant of the BS6 model after the company first revised the prices in May by Rs 499. The BS6 compliant Bajaj CT110 draws power from a 115.45cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8.3hp and 9.81Nm. Gearbox is a four-speed unit. Bajaj CT110 looks like a traditional commuter motorcycle without much drama and has a simple, clean design language. The bike gets features like LED DRL, tank pads and fork gaiters.

Moreover, the bike comes with an all-black theme that lends it a sporty appearance. As a part of this, elements like engine, suspension, handlebar, suspension and the alloy wheels have been blacked out. The motorcycle gets knobby styled tyres as well that aim to offer better grip while going off roads and broken surfaces. This can be beneficial especially in rural areas that have broken roads and loose sand.

After a month of absolutely zero sales in April 2020, the Indian automotive industry showed signs of recovery in May 2020 in which the domestic market saw some dispatches. The coming months would be crucial with the number of Covid-19 cases in India seeing a spike. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

