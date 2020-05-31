Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter’s low-cost version in India, here’s why

Peugeot Metropolis three-wheel scooter was recently inducted to the Guangdong Police SWAT team's fleet in China. Anand Mahindra retweeted a video of the three-wheeled scooter demonstrating its versatility in a combat situation.

By:Updated: May 31, 2020 4:03:45 PM

anand mahindra, peugeot metropolis, three wheeled scooter

Anand Mahindra in a tweet today morning expressed his appreciation for Peugeot Motocycles Metropolis three-wheeled scooters. The Metropolis was recently inducted to the Guangdong Police SWAT team’s fleet in China. Mahindra retweeted a video of the three-wheeled scooter demonstrating its versatility in a combat situation. He went on to type a question for Prakash Wakankar, Mahindra executive for Group’s international operations, on whether a cost-effective variant could be launched in India.

“Have always loved this monster-The Metropolis-by Peugeot Motorcycles (a @MahindraRise Company) An awesome chariot for SWAT teams. Now we need its home team, the French Govt, to deploy it! @EmmanuelMacron? And Prakash, what about a cost-effective variant for India?”

Anand Mahindra also tagged French President Emmanuel Macron saying “we need its (Peugeot) home team, the French Govt, to deploy it!”

Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motocylces launched the Metropolis three-wheeled scooter in China back in August 2018. The Metropolis boasts rather large dimensions for a scooter with two wheels upfront and a single at the rear. As seen in the video, a three-wheeled scooter does allow immense versatility during combat as the rider can even hop off to fire a weapon whilst walking beside it or stand while riding to fire a weapon as well since the three wheels provide balance. In short, the Metropolis works brilliantly for a drive-by shooting.

Peugeot Metropolis is powered by a 400cc PowerMotion LFE engine that makes 35 bhp and 38 Nm of torque and is paired with an automatic transmission. The braking system aboard the Peugeot Metropolis was developed jointly by Continental and Nissin, and it gets an ABS as standard as well.

The Metropolis three-wheel scooter is also equipped with switchable traction control and it gets two riding modes – Urban and Sport to adjust ride characteristics of the scooter as per the rider.

From the looks of its and the feature list it packs with a USB charger, the Metropolis three-wheel scooter sounds like a brilliant proposition for a long-distance tourer. We are glad about Anand Mahindra wanting to bring it to India but like he said it will be a cost-effective variant which means (for starters) it will most likely not have a 400cc engine or electronics as sophisticated on board.

