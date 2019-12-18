Ampere Zeal electric scooter available with attractive offers as it clocks 50,000 unit sales

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, a subsidiary of Greeves Cotton, has announced that it's Zeal electric scooter has crossed the sales milestone of 50,000 units in India. In order to mark the same, the company has announced that is is going to offer 'free-insurance scheme' for the Zeal electric scooter. Not only this but accessories worth up to Rs 1,000 will be offered on rest of the Ampere range. This new offer is in addition to the finance schemes which are available at a low EMI, being offered at dealerships and other e-commerce platforms.

The company says that Ampere currently has a command over 20 per cent of market share in the electric two-wheeler space in India. The Ampere Zeal has a top speed of 50-55 kmph. It gets an interchangeable Lithium-ion battery pack which promises a range of 70-75 kmph. It comes with a digital instrument cluster. It also comes with regenerative braking and combined-braking system. In terms of dimensions, the Ampere Zeal measures 1720 mm in length, 670 mm in width and 1115 mm in height. The scooter takes 5-6 hours to get charged to the full. Its is priced at Rs 66,950 (ex-showroom).

Ampere offers a 3 Years Warranty on the battery, motor, controller, charger, DC to DC Converter or 20,000 kms, whichever comes first, on the Zeal electric scooter. It is offered in four different colour options namely red, white, blue and black.

P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Vehicles, said, “As one of the significant players in providing electric mobility solutions, we are taking all the necessary steps to make this shift as smooth as possible. We are already providing easy finance options to the people at the bottom of the pyramid to buy an e-scooter and now with the free Insurance offer on Ampere Zeal, we hope to strengthen the proposition of e-vehicles in the country.”