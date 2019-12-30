Ampere expands its dealership network in India: Here’s the complete state wise list!

Greaves Cotton's wholly-owned subsidiary, Ampere Vehicles, has today announced its dealership network expansion for the retail of its electric vehicle portfolio. The company has announced that it has expanded its dealership network by 23 outlets since September 2019. Ampere dealerships are now available in states Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. The current portfolio of Ampere includes Zeal along with V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and REO Li.

P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Vehicles, said, “Our range of Electric scooters suits all types of riders, from young to old, youthful trendy buyers, comfort seekers to busy business riders and have crossed 50,000 sales across India. We are already present in 180+ towns and cities and expanding our footprint further. The new expansion of our retail network along with the launch of new trendy euro design models such as Reo Elite is a testament to our mission of reaching out to millions of commuters who want to switch to clean mobility with smart, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. We will continue to introduce world-class electric scooters that are not only affordable but also built for high performance.”

Ampere recently announced that it has sold a total of 50,000 electric scooters in India. With its Zeal becoming one of the fastest-selling scooters in its segment. In sync with this, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer announced several offers across its product portfolio.

Here is the complete state-wise list of Ampere Vehicles dealership outlets:

Karnataka

Bangalore: BMS E Wheels and G M .Green Rides

Tumkuru: N K Tejo Ratham

Halagur: Dhanya E motors

Mysore: Chiloka Motors

Kerala

Calicut: Proleakfinder Keys

Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Shree ram Motors

Pondicherry: Sre Balaji E-Bikes

Marthandam: Nanjil E Motors

Annur: Silver Motors

Tiruvannamalai: R R Motor

Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: Trupti One

West Bengal

Mehndipur: Shree Motors

Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur: Chauhan Automobiles

Farukabad: Prem Associate & General supplier

Raebareli: Rajeev Motors

Tundla: LR Automotives

Pratapgarh: Ajay Automobiles

Mathura: Rudra Motors

Etah: A.R.P. Automobiles

Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Laxmi Automobiles

Kashipur: Vijay Enterprises

Rajasthan

Jodhpur: SR Tradelinks Pvt Ltd