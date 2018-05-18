Ampere V48, Reo Li-Ion launched at starting price of Rs 38,000: Affordable electric scooters to challenge Hero NYX

Ampere Vehicles has launched two new electric scooters in India namely V48 and Reo Li-ion. The new Ampere V48 is priced at Rs 38,000 while the Reo Li-ion is more expensive at Rs 46,000. The Ampere V48 and Reo Li-ion have been fitted with a 250W brushless DC motor that gets power from a 48V lithium-ion battery pack. The two electric scooters offer a total range of 65 to 70 km per single full charge and the battery takes four to five hours to get completely charged. The top speed of the new Ampere V48 and Reo Li-ion is pegged at 25 kmph and hence, you do not need a driving license or a registration plate to legally ride them on public roads. Ampere Vehicles is currently present in 14 states across India with 150 dealerships. The company has its R&D facility in Coimbatore and it has sold over 35,000 electric two-wheelers since 2008, the time when it started operations.

Watch our panel discussion video on the future of electric mobility in India:

The new Ampere V48 has a total payload capacity of 100 kg while the Reo Li-ion can haul 120 kg. Besides the two electric scooters, Ampere Vehicles has also launched a new lithium-ion charger at a price of Rs 3,000. The charger comes with a two-stage profile that can alter the voltage and current level. The battery of the new Ampere V48 and Reo Li-ion gets control and monitoring system with the help if which it stays protected from short circuits, high-temperature failure and reverse polarity.

With the new Ampere V48 and Reo li-ion, the customers will now get a couple of more options of eco-friendly mobility and with the rising fuel prices, these will make a lot of sense to many buyers. The two scooters will primarily rival against the Hero NYX. Hero Electric has plans to launch a high-speed electric scooter this year that has been codenamed as AXHLE-20. The scooter will be able to hit a top speed of 85 kmph.