Ampere Reo Elite electric scooter launched: Book today at Rs 1,999 & get free helmet!

Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of the new Reo Elite electric scooter at a price of Rs 45,099 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The company has announced that prospective customers can book the e-scooter by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on the Ampere website and through the company's dealerships in Bengaluru. All customers booking the scooter will be getting free helmets as a part of the safety promotion by Ampere. The newly launched Ampere Reo Elite electric scooter gets a 48V-20Ah lead-acid battery that offers a claimed range of up to 60 km per single full charge. The e-scooter tips the scales at 86 kg and is available for sale in four colour options of Glossy Black, Glossy White, Glossy Red and Glossy Blue. The new Ampere Reo Elite electric scooter comes with features like LED digital dashboard and USB charging point.

Commenting on the launch of the new Ampere Reo Elite electric scooter, Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD & CEO, Greaves Cotton Limited said that through Ampere, the company is focused on building a portfolio of world-class, made-in-India and clean mobility solutions. With extensive Greaves Retail network and exclusive Ampere showrooms, Ampere is well on-course to making its electric vehicles available across the nation and bring about a transformation in how people experience next generation mobility solutions in the last mile connectivity segment. He further added that with successes in electric two wheeler segment, Greaves has metamorphosed into complete auto ecosystem player with comprehensive offering of products, services and aftermarket support that straddle both ICE and EV segments.

Speaking on the launch, P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Vehicles said that the company is constantly transforming its products with technological innovations and improving customer experience with easy access and strong aftermarket support. He also said that the Reo Elite electric scooter stands for comfort, class, style; and will be a smart solution to affordable commute for millions of Indians. The brand is committed to designing and developing further range of trendy electric scooters that will be the first choice of mobility for urban and rural commuters.

