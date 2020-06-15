Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter launched: Okinawa Ridge+ rival price, specs, features

The Ampere Magnus Pro is available in one variant and comes in four colours, a top speed of 55kmph and a range of 100km with the Eco mode in place. There is also the Cruise mode on offer which is equivalent to the power mode on other scooters.

Ampere Electric has launched a new scooter in the Indian market. The Ampere Magnus Pro is built on a modified chassis of the Zeal scooter and is available in four colours – metallic red, golden yellow, bluish pearl white, and graphite black. The Ampere Magnus Pro price in India is Rs 73,900, ex-showroom. There are more than 200+ dealerships through which one can book the scooter. One can also book it online. There are also financing offers available for customers. The kerb weight of the scooter is just 82kg and the company says that this will help both females as well as males to maneuver it effectively in traffic. In short, ease of use is guaranteed and one size will fit all. The company is banking on the design which is inoffensive but not exactly path-breaking like the Ather 450 or Okinawa scooters.

In terms of performance, the Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter uses a 1200 watts motor and a 60V lithium,-ion battery. There are two riding modes – Eco and Cruise. Ampere Electric claims a range of 100km in Eco mode while the Cruise mode will cut it down to 80km. It also comes with a limp mode. This one will detect if the scooter is low on charge and then quickly caps the top speed to ensure that the rider reaches home without getting stranded. The charging time mentioned is five to six hours. There is no fast charger provided with the scooter.

Ampere further says that the scooter has a lot of utility spaces. For example. there is 10 litres of boot space that the company claims can take in a full-face ISI helmet and also have a place for knick-knacks. There is also a cellphone charger in the front pocket. The instrument cluster is fully digital and has a blue backlight. Ampere says that a payload of 150kg can be carried on the scooter and the 150mm ground clearance is sufficient for our roads as well.

There are drum brakes at both ends with CBS and regenerative braking dialled in. Ampere has also added telescopic shock absorbers in the front and coil springs at the back. A standard three-year warranty is offered on the scooter while an additional two years is available at an extra cost. As far as features are concerned, there is an all-LED headlight, wide and comfortable seat as well as 10-inch steel wheels.

